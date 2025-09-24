Top Five Bikes Under Rs 70,000: Amazing Mileage & Performance

If you're looking for a reliable and stylish bike on a budget, the market offers several excellent options. For under ₹70,000, you can find bikes that not only offer impressive mileage but are also perfect for daily commutes and long rides.
Here's a list of five popular motorcycles, with starting prices from ₹55,000.
Starting at ₹55,100, the TVS Sport is a great budget-friendly option. It features a 109.7cc engine producing 8.08 bhp power and 8.7 Nm torque. A mileage of 70 km/litre and features like LED DRLs make it particularly popular among young people.
Starting at ₹63,191, the Honda Shine 100 comes with a 98.98cc engine. It generates 7.38 PS power and 8.05 Nm torque. eSP technology and CBS features enhance its safety. This bike is perfect for daily commutes or city rides.
Starting at ₹65,407, the Bajaj Platina 100 is known for its mileage of up to 70 km/litre. This 102cc bike features LED DRLs and ComfortTek technology. It's a great option for long-distance riders.
Available at a starting price of ₹66,300, the TVS Radeon comes with a 109.7cc engine and a mileage of approximately 65 km/litre. Features like LED DRLs, a digital instrument cluster, and Ecothrust FI technology make it stylish and modern.
Starting at ₹69,284, the Bajaj Platina 110 is for those who want both power and mileage. It has a 115cc engine that delivers 8.4 bhp power and 9.81 Nm torque. Features include Nitrox suspension and a digital instrument cluster.
If your budget is under ₹70,000, the TVS Sport and Honda Shine 100 are affordable and reliable options. For those prioritising long distances and mileage, the Bajaj Platina series is an excellent choice. Those seeking style and modern features can opt for the TVS Radeon.
|Bike Model
|Engine (cc)
|Power/Torque
|Mileage (km/litre)
|Starting Price (₹)
|TVS Sport
|109.7 cc
|8.08 bhp/8.7 Nm
|70
|55,100
|Honda Shine 100
|98.98 cc
|7.38 PS/8.05 Nm
|55-60
|63,191
|Bajaj Platina 100
|102 cc
|7.9 PS/8.3 Nm
|70
|65,407
|TVS Radeon
|109.7 cc
|8.08 bhp/8.7 Nm
|65
|66,300
|Bajaj Platina 110
|115 cc
|8.4 bhp/9.81 Nm
|65
|69,284