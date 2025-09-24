Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Automobile

Top Five Bikes Under Rs 70,000: Amazing Mileage & Performance

If you're planning to buy a new bike and have a budget of around ₹70,000, we're going to tell you about five options that offer excellent mileage.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

Best Bikes Under 70000
Best Bikes Under 70000 (Image: TVS Motor and Others Brand Official Website)

If you're looking for a reliable and stylish bike on a budget, the market offers several excellent options. For under ₹70,000, you can find bikes that not only offer impressive mileage but are also perfect for daily commutes and long rides.

Here's a list of five popular motorcycles, with starting prices from ₹55,000.

TVS Sport

Starting at ₹55,100, the TVS Sport is a great budget-friendly option. It features a 109.7cc engine producing 8.08 bhp power and 8.7 Nm torque. A mileage of 70 km/litre and features like LED DRLs make it particularly popular among young people.

Honda Shine 100

Starting at ₹63,191, the Honda Shine 100 comes with a 98.98cc engine. It generates 7.38 PS power and 8.05 Nm torque. eSP technology and CBS features enhance its safety. This bike is perfect for daily commutes or city rides.

Bajaj Platina 100

Starting at ₹65,407, the Bajaj Platina 100 is known for its mileage of up to 70 km/litre. This 102cc bike features LED DRLs and ComfortTek technology. It's a great option for long-distance riders.

TVS Radeon

Available at a starting price of ₹66,300, the TVS Radeon comes with a 109.7cc engine and a mileage of approximately 65 km/litre. Features like LED DRLs, a digital instrument cluster, and Ecothrust FI technology make it stylish and modern.

Bajaj Platina 110

Starting at ₹69,284, the Bajaj Platina 110 is for those who want both power and mileage. It has a 115cc engine that delivers 8.4 bhp power and 9.81 Nm torque. Features include Nitrox suspension and a digital instrument cluster.

If your budget is under ₹70,000, the TVS Sport and Honda Shine 100 are affordable and reliable options. For those prioritising long distances and mileage, the Bajaj Platina series is an excellent choice. Those seeking style and modern features can opt for the TVS Radeon.

















































Bike ModelEngine (cc)Power/TorqueMileage (km/litre)Starting Price (₹)
TVS Sport109.7 cc8.08 bhp/8.7 Nm7055,100
Honda Shine 10098.98 cc7.38 PS/8.05 Nm55-6063,191
Bajaj Platina 100102 cc7.9 PS/8.3 Nm7065,407
TVS Radeon109.7 cc8.08 bhp/8.7 Nm6566,300
Bajaj Platina 110115 cc8.4 bhp/9.81 Nm6569,284

24 Sept 2025 05:36 pm

