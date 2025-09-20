Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Top Five Safest SUVs in India: High Adult & Child Occupant Protection

See the list of five safest SUVs in India, which have received high ratings for adult and child safety. According to Bharat NCAP crash tests, these SUVs are reliable and safe, coming with a 5-star rating.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Top 5 Safest SUV in India 2025
Top 5 Safest SUV in India 2025 (Image: Tata Motors)

When purchasing a car nowadays, people not only focus on looks and features but also give utmost importance to safety ratings. This is why companies are paying special attention to safety features in their new SUVs. If you are also planning to buy an SUV that is safe and feature-rich, we are going to tell you about 5 such SUVs. Let's see which models are included in the list.

SUV ModelAdult Safety Score (out of 32)Child Safety Score (out of 49)Total Score (out of 81)Starting Price Ex- Showroom(₹)
Mahindra XEV 9e32457721.90 Lakh
Mahindra BE 631.974576.9718.90 Lakh
Tata Punch EV31.464576.469.99 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Roxx31.094576.0913.99 Lakh
Skoda Kylaq30.884575.888.25 Lakh

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra's XEV 9e SUV has performed exceptionally well in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It received a full 32 out of 32 points for adult safety, and 45 out of 49 points for child safety. Its overall score is 77/81. It offers advanced features such as 7 airbags, ABS-EBD, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS. Its starting ex-showroom price is ₹21.90 Lakh.

Mahindra BE 6

Another Mahindra SUV, the BE 6, is also excellent in terms of safety. It received 31.97 points for adult safety and 45 points for child safety. It also features 7 airbags, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The price starts at ₹18.90 Lakh.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors' Punch EV is one of the most affordable electric SUVs to receive a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP. It scored 31.46 points in adult safety and 45 points for child safety. Standard features include 6 airbags, ABS-EBD, hill-hold control, and parking sensors. The price starts at ₹9.99 Lakh, making it a strong option in both safety and budget.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is India's first body-on-frame SUV to receive a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP. It scored 31.09 in adult safety and 45 in child safety. Features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and ABS-EBD. Its starting price is ₹13.99 Lakh.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda's Kylaq is also included in this list. It received 30.88 points in adult safety and a full 45 points in child safety. Standard features include 6 airbags, traction control, rollover protection, and ABS-EBD. Most notably, with a starting price of ₹8.25 Lakh, it proves to be the most affordable safe SUV.

If you want a budget-friendly SUV, the Skoda Kylaq and Tata Punch EV are excellent options. If you want more features, powerful performance, and safety, you can consider the Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6, and Thar Roxx.

