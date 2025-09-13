Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition Launched

TVS has launched its new TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition ahead of Diwali. With an all-black design, smart features, and a 113.3cc engine, it's poised to rival the Activa.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition
TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition (Image: TVS Motor)

TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition: Just before Diwali, two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor launched a new Stardust Black Edition of its popular Jupiter 110 scooter. This special edition is priced at ₹93,031 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Jupiter scooter in the lineup. This move is seen as a direct challenge to the Honda Activa. Let's explore the features of this model.

Design of the TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition

The new Jupiter Stardust Black Edition boasts an all-black colour theme. The scooter's logo and name have a bronze finish, setting it apart from other variants and giving it a premium look. Only the exhaust features a chrome heat shield, adding a distinctive contrast to its appearance.

Engine and Performance of the TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition

This scooter is powered by a 113.3 cc air-cooled engine, generating 7.91 BHP of power and 9.80 Nm of torque. It features a CVT automatic transmission, making it exceptionally easy to navigate city traffic.

Suspension and Braking System of the TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition

For riding comfort, it features telescopic hydraulic suspension at the front and adjustable twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by a 220 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Both wheels are fitted with 90/90-12 tubeless tyres.

Features of the TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition

The TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition stands out not only in terms of looks but also features. It incorporates SmartXonnect technology, allowing riders to utilise features such as voice assistant, navigation, vehicle tracking, call and SMS alerts. Additionally, the scooter readily provides information such as average fuel consumption and distance to empty.

Dimensions and Ground Clearance of the TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition

In terms of size, the scooter measures 1,848 mm in length, 665 mm in width, and 1,158 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,275 mm and a ground clearance of 163 mm, enabling it to handle city roads and mildly rough surfaces.

TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition: Competition?

The new TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition is the most expensive model in the company's scooter portfolio. In terms of design and features, it differs from existing variants. At this price point, it will directly compete with the Honda Activa and other 110 cc scooters in the market.

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Automobile / TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition Launched
