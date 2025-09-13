TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition Launched

TVS Jupiter Stardust Black Edition: Just before Diwali, two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor launched a new Stardust Black Edition of its popular Jupiter 110 scooter. This special edition is priced at ₹93,031 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Jupiter scooter in the lineup. This move is seen as a direct challenge to the Honda Activa. Let's explore the features of this model.