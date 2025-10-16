Upcoming Cars in India: New 7-Seater Cars Arriving by 2026, Great Options for Families

Upcoming Cars in India 2026: If your family is large and you are planning to buy a 7-seater SUV or MPV, it might be worth waiting a bit longer. This is because several new 7-seater cars are set to enter the Indian market by next year, i.e., 2026. Major companies like Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Toyota, MG, Nissan, and Volkswagen are included in this list. These models, with their improved space, features, and performance, could become excellent options for family use.