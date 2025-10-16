Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Automobile

Upcoming Cars in India: New 7-Seater Cars Arriving by 2026, Great Options for Families

By next year, companies like Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Toyota, MG, Nissan, and Volkswagen will launch 10 new 7-seater cars in India. Find out which SUVs and MPVs are set to be launched.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Upcoming Cars in India 2026 (Image: Tata Motors)

Upcoming Cars in India 2026: If your family is large and you are planning to buy a 7-seater SUV or MPV, it might be worth waiting a bit longer. This is because several new 7-seater cars are set to enter the Indian market by next year, i.e., 2026. Major companies like Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Toyota, MG, Nissan, and Volkswagen are included in this list. These models, with their improved space, features, and performance, could become excellent options for family use.

New 7-Seater SUVs from Tata Motors

Tata Motors is soon launching the petrol version of its popular SUV, Safari. The company might launch it by November 2025. The new Safari will feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will generate 170 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. This engine will comply with BS6 Phase-II norms. The SUV will retain its 7-seater layout, premium features, and robust design as before.

New 7-Seater Cars from Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch two major 7-seater SUVs next year. These include the Mahindra XEV 7e and the updated XUV700 model. The XEV 7e will be the company's third born-electric SUV, based on the XEV 9e coupe SUV. Meanwhile, the 2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift will feature minor design changes and some new features. However, its engine setup will remain the same.

New 7-Seater SUV/MPV from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new premium 7-seater SUV, which will be approximately 4.5 meters in length. This SUV could be a three-row (7-seater) version of the Grand Vitara. It is expected to offer three engine options, including a new strong hybrid powertrain.

Additionally, the company is also working on a subcompact MPV, which will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in Japan. This model might come with Maruti's in-house hybrid engine.

New 7-Seater SUV from Volkswagen

Volkswagen India is also planning to launch its new 7-seater SUV, the Tayron, in India by 2026. This SUV will come with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (204 bhp) and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This model will be a blend of premium features and German engineering quality.

Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs from Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor may introduce the new generation model of its most popular SUV, Fortuner, in 2026. The new Fortuner will feature a completely new design, ADAS technology, Vehicle Stability Management, and many premium features. Additionally, the company might also launch a rebadged version of Maruti's new 7-seater SUV, which is being prepared for market launch in 2026.

New 7-Seater SUV from MG Motors

MG Motors showcased its new SUV, MG Majestor, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show. This is essentially a more premium version of the updated Gloster. Although the company has not officially announced its launch date, it is expected to be launched in India by early 2026.

New 7-Seater MPV from Nissan

Nissan India is also launching a new 7-seater MPV next year, which will be based on the updated Renault Triber. This MPV will share its engine and features with the Triber, but its design will be inspired by the Nissan Magnite. This will make the car both stylish and family-friendly.

Overall, the 7-seater car segment in the Indian market will become even more exciting by 2026. These new vehicles from Tata, Mahindra, Maruti, Toyota, MG, Nissan, and Volkswagen will prove to be excellent options for family car buyers. They will focus on comfort and style along with better space, premium features, and safety technology.

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 05:58 pm

English News / Automobile / Upcoming Cars in India: New 7-Seater Cars Arriving by 2026, Great Options for Families

