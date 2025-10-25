Winter EV Care: Five Essential Tips to Keep Your Electric Car Battery Fit and Range Optimal

During the winter season, the battery cools down quickly, which can reduce its range. Try to park the car in an enclosed or covered space, such as a garage. If possible, keep the car connected to the charger overnight. Many EV models offer a feature to keep the battery warm during charging. Before starting your drive, 'pre-condition' the car, meaning lightly warm up the cabin and battery while it's still charging. This will reduce the strain on the battery while driving and maintain a stable range.