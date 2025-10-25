Winter EV Care: Five Essential Tips to Keep Your Electric Car Battery Fit and Range Optimal

Tips For EV Maintenance During Winter Season (Image: Pexels)
Tips For EV Maintenance During Winter Season: Winter has arrived. Just as everyone will use warm clothes to escape the cold, electric vehicles also require special maintenance during the cold season. This is because the car's performance and range are both affected by the temperature. If you are an electric car owner, this information is for you. Here are five essential tips that will help keep your vehicle in good condition. Let's explore some easy tips and tricks.
During the winter season, the battery cools down quickly, which can reduce its range. Try to park the car in an enclosed or covered space, such as a garage. If possible, keep the car connected to the charger overnight. Many EV models offer a feature to keep the battery warm during charging. Before starting your drive, 'pre-condition' the car, meaning lightly warm up the cabin and battery while it's still charging. This will reduce the strain on the battery while driving and maintain a stable range.
In cold weather, roads can become slippery, so good tyre grip is essential. Additionally, keep an eye on tyre pressure, as air pressure decreases in the cold. Correct tyre pressure not only ensures safer driving but also reduces battery consumption.
An EV's heating system draws energy directly from the battery, impacting its range. Instead of heating the entire cabin, use seat heaters and the steering wheel heater, as they consume less power and provide quicker results. It's best to warm up the car while it's charging so that there's no extra load on the battery when you start driving.
In cold weather, batteries may take a little longer to charge. Therefore, plan your charging in advance. Always keep the battery charged between 80% and 90%. Charging it fully or letting it get too low can reduce the battery's lifespan. If possible, use a Level 2 charger, as it provides faster and more stable charging.
During the winter season, moisture and fog can reduce visibility. Check the condition of the wiper blades and replace them immediately if they are stiff or torn. Fill the windshield washer fluid with a winter-specific fluid that does not freeze. This will ensure your driving remains safe and clear.
