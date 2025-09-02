Xi Jinping's Six Super-Safe Cars: A Glimpse into His Luxury Hongqi Collection

Xi Jinping's Car Collection: Chinese President Xi Jinping is known not only for his political prowess but also for his impressive car collection. His official vehicles exemplify China's luxury and security technology. His collection primarily comprises bulletproof limousines from the Hongqi (Red Flag) brand, manufactured exclusively for government and high-security use.
Xi Jinping's car collection includes six prominent official models. These vehicles are not only for his personal use but also serve for security and convenience during official trips and foreign visits.
The Hongqi N701 is currently Xi Jinping's primary limousine.
Length: Approximately 5.5 meters
Engine: 6.0-liter V12
Security Features: Equipped with bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, biochemical protection, and an encrypted communication system.
Usage: Used for domestic and international official travel.
The Hongqi N501 was introduced in 2016. Xi Jinping used it during his visit to Rwanda in 2018. It is a modern version of the L5 and incorporates advanced security technologies.
The Hongqi L5 was officially launched in 2014. Xi Jinping used it during trips to New Zealand and other countries. This model symbolises China's luxury and security.
The Hongqi L7 was introduced in 2012 and used for Chinese government purposes. It is also an updated version of the L5 and boasts top-of-the-line security features.
The Hongqi L9 car was launched in 2013. Xi Jinping uses it for his official trips. This car showcases China's high technology and security standards.
The Hongqi T196 car was launched in 2019. It is also specifically designed for government security and convenience.
All of Xi Jinping's cars feature advanced safety features such as bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, full body armour, and an encrypted communication system. These vehicles are exclusively for the use of Xi Jinping and his security personnel.
Xi Jinping also uses these cars during his foreign trips. For example, the Hongqi N701 was seen with him during visits to the USA and Malaysia. This also serves as a way to showcase China's technology and industrial capabilities to the world.