Xi Jinping's Six Super-Safe Cars: A Glimpse into His Luxury Hongqi Collection

Chinese President Xi Jinping's car collection is a prime example of luxury and security. His collection includes bulletproof limousines such as the Hongqi N701, N501, L5, L7, L9, and T196.

Sep 02, 2025

Xi Jinping's Car Collection: Chinese President Xi Jinping is known not only for his political prowess but also for his impressive car collection. His official vehicles exemplify China's luxury and security technology. His collection primarily comprises bulletproof limousines from the Hongqi (Red Flag) brand, manufactured exclusively for government and high-security use.

Xi Jinping's Car Collection

Xi Jinping's car collection includes six prominent official models. These vehicles are not only for his personal use but also serve for security and convenience during official trips and foreign visits.

Hongqi N701: The Main Official Limousine

The Hongqi N701 is currently Xi Jinping's primary limousine.

Length: Approximately 5.5 meters

Engine: 6.0-liter V12

Security Features: Equipped with bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, biochemical protection, and an encrypted communication system.

Usage: Used for domestic and international official travel.

Hongqi N501

The Hongqi N501 was introduced in 2016. Xi Jinping used it during his visit to Rwanda in 2018. It is a modern version of the L5 and incorporates advanced security technologies.

Hongqi L5

The Hongqi L5 was officially launched in 2014. Xi Jinping used it during trips to New Zealand and other countries. This model symbolises China's luxury and security.

Hongqi L7

The Hongqi L7 was introduced in 2012 and used for Chinese government purposes. It is also an updated version of the L5 and boasts top-of-the-line security features.

Hongqi L9

The Hongqi L9 car was launched in 2013. Xi Jinping uses it for his official trips. This car showcases China's high technology and security standards.

Hongqi T196

The Hongqi T196 car was launched in 2019. It is also specifically designed for government security and convenience.

Security Features and Technical Specifications

All of Xi Jinping's cars feature advanced safety features such as bulletproof glass, run-flat tires, full body armour, and an encrypted communication system. These vehicles are exclusively for the use of Xi Jinping and his security personnel.

Use in Foreign Visits

Xi Jinping also uses these cars during his foreign trips. For example, the Hongqi N701 was seen with him during visits to the USA and Malaysia. This also serves as a way to showcase China's technology and industrial capabilities to the world.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 06:00 pm

English News / Automobile / Xi Jinping's Six Super-Safe Cars: A Glimpse into His Luxury Hongqi Collection
