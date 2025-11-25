Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Immersed in Devotion, Iqbal Ansari Also Invited

Ram Mandir News: Ayodhya is immersed in unprecedented waves of devotion and enthusiasm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at 12 PM today on the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami. This flag hoisting will be done during the Abhijit Muhurta. The celebration is such that the entire city is illuminated with lights and decorations akin to Deepotsav. Crossroads and main thoroughfares are adorned with flowers, and the atmosphere resonates with such devotion that a divine feeling of the Treta Yuga is palpable everywhere.