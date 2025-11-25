Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ayodhya

Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Immersed in Devotion, Iqbal Ansari Also Invited

Ayodhya News Today: Ayodhya is today immersed in waves of devotion and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a 20-foot-long saffron flag on the spire of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir during the Abhijit Muhurat of Vivah Panchami. Thousands of devotees have arrived in Ayodhya to witness this historic moment.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ayodhya

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

ayodhya ram mandir flag hoisting ceremony pm modi vivah panchami

Ram Mandir: A breathtaking scene of devotion in Ayodhya Image source – ‘X’ @IANS

Ram Mandir News: Ayodhya is immersed in unprecedented waves of devotion and enthusiasm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist a saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at 12 PM today on the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami. This flag hoisting will be done during the Abhijit Muhurta. The celebration is such that the entire city is illuminated with lights and decorations akin to Deepotsav. Crossroads and main thoroughfares are adorned with flowers, and the atmosphere resonates with such devotion that a divine feeling of the Treta Yuga is palpable everywhere.

Ramanagari Adorned for the Welcome of Guests

Ayodhya has been decorated with a unique aura for the flag hoisting ceremony. Grand decorations have been made from the temple premises to the main streets of the city. Arriving devotees, saints, guests, and dignitaries are overwhelmed by the city's splendour. Ramlila, Bhajan Sandhya, and traditional folk arts are being organised on several cultural stages, where artists are flowing with devotion.

Special Invitation to Iqbal Ansari

Iqbal Ansari, the former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi vs. Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited to this historic flag hoisting event. This invitation has further strengthened the message of religious harmony and unity. People from various communities are participating in this event, considering it a moment of pride for the nation.

A Unique Colour of Devotion

The sound of Ram Dhun is echoing throughout the city. Devotees are dancing on the streets, raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram with flags in their hands. A large number of people took a holy dip in the Saryu River and offered prayers at temples after performing rituals.

Tight Security Arrangements

Given the immense crowd, security arrangements are extremely stringent. SPG, NSG, ATS, and local police forces are deployed in the city. Vigilance has been increased on all routes along with drone surveillance. Special squads have been deployed to ensure security and order on Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharma path, and Janmabhoomi path.

Special Form of the Flag

The rectangular saffron flag being hoisted is 10 feet high and 20 feet long. It bears a picture of Lord Surya, an image of the Kovidara tree, and the sacred 'Om' symbol. This flag is considered a symbol of the spiritual power of Ramanagari and the religious-cultural faith of the country.

Prime Minister's Special Puja Programme

Before the flag hoisting, the Prime Minister will reach Sapt Mandir around 10 AM. He will pay his respects at the temples of Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. Thereafter, he will offer prayers at the Sheshavatar and Mata Annapurna temples, and then perform puja-archana in the Ram Darbar sanctum sanctorum.

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 10:51 am

