Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Resonates with Chants

PM Modi Ayodhya Flag Hoisting: PM Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat hoisted a saffron flag atop the sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ayodhya

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple spire, PC – @ANI X handle

Ayodhya: Exactly 673 days after the consecration of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the Dharma Dhwaja on the main spire of the Ram Mandir. At the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, as the PM pressed the button, a 2 kg saffron flag began to flutter on the 161-foot-high spire. The city of Ayodhya resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

Before hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja at the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, performed puja and aarti in the Ram Darbar for the first time. Following this, he went to have darshan of Ram Lalla. The PM had brought clothes and a chawar (fly-whisk) for Ram Lalla. He had darshan of the Saptarishis, worshipped Lord Sheshavatar Lakshman, and also visited the reservoir. The flag hoisted on the Ram Mandir is 22 feet long and 11 feet wide.

PM Held Roadshow Before Flag Hoisting

Before the event, PM Modi held a grand roadshow of about 1.5 kilometres from Saket Mahavidyalaya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. For this, the 1-kilometre-long Ram Path was divided into 8 zones. In each zone, women from self-help groups, holding traditional thalis, aarti plates, and flowers, welcomed and led the Prime Minister.

Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi Were Already Present

The entire city was grandly decorated with over 1000 quintals of flowers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had already arrived in Ayodhya on Monday. Approximately one thousand VVIP guests from the worlds of industry, sports, literature, and Bollywood attended the event.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 01:27 pm

English News / National News / PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Resonates with Chants

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.