PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Resonates with Chants

Before hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja at the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, performed puja and aarti in the Ram Darbar for the first time. Following this, he went to have darshan of Ram Lalla. The PM had brought clothes and a chawar (fly-whisk) for Ram Lalla. He had darshan of the Saptarishis, worshipped Lord Sheshavatar Lakshman, and also visited the reservoir. The flag hoisted on the Ram Mandir is 22 feet long and 11 feet wide.