PM Modi Hoists Sacred Flag at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Resonates with Chants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists flag atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple spire, PC – @ANI X handle
Ayodhya: Exactly 673 days after the consecration of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the Dharma Dhwaja on the main spire of the Ram Mandir. At the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, as the PM pressed the button, a 2 kg saffron flag began to flutter on the 161-foot-high spire. The city of Ayodhya resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram."
Before hoisting the Dharma Dhwaja at the Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, performed puja and aarti in the Ram Darbar for the first time. Following this, he went to have darshan of Ram Lalla. The PM had brought clothes and a chawar (fly-whisk) for Ram Lalla. He had darshan of the Saptarishis, worshipped Lord Sheshavatar Lakshman, and also visited the reservoir. The flag hoisted on the Ram Mandir is 22 feet long and 11 feet wide.
Before the event, PM Modi held a grand roadshow of about 1.5 kilometres from Saket Mahavidyalaya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. For this, the 1-kilometre-long Ram Path was divided into 8 zones. In each zone, women from self-help groups, holding traditional thalis, aarti plates, and flowers, welcomed and led the Prime Minister.
The entire city was grandly decorated with over 1000 quintals of flowers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had already arrived in Ayodhya on Monday. Approximately one thousand VVIP guests from the worlds of industry, sports, literature, and Bollywood attended the event.
