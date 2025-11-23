Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: Traffic Diversion Ahead, 16 Districts to be Directly Affected; No Entry on These Routes

Traffic Diversion Ahead of Ram Temple Flag Hoisting, Affecting 16 Districts. Know Which Routes Will Be Completely Closed?

2 min read
Google source verification

Ayodhya

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

traffic diversions will implemented before ayodhya ram temple flag hoisting ceremony know route map

Traffic Diversion (Image: AI)

Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: The flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for November 25 (Tuesday). Changes will be made to the city's traffic system for the flag hoisting ceremony.

Traffic Halt and Route Diversion

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Ayodhya from midnight on November 23 (Sunday). Officials have arranged for traffic diversions to manage vehicle movement effectively and reduce crowds around the temple.

Which 16 Districts Will Be Affected?

This traffic diversion will directly impact approximately 16 surrounding districts. These include Ayodhya, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, and Siddharthnagar. Thousands of devotees and regular travellers from these districts journey to Ayodhya daily. Therefore, once the diversion is implemented, they will have to alter their regular routes.

Which Roads in Ayodhya Will Be Completely Closed?

In anticipation of the special flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the administration has predicted a significant crowd. With the peak wedding season underway, the pressure of vehicles in the city is expected to increase.

Ayodhya Traffic Diversion – Sector-wise Information





















































































































Point / RouteStatusDetails
Gharasu–Gunjad TaurEntry ClosedEntry into Ayodhya from here will only be allowed for vehicles with a pass/permit. All others will be stopped.
Abdullah Nagar RoadDiversion ImplementedVehicles coming from this route will be diverted towards Kudakandpur → Ahirni ki Samra → Tedhara → Jalalpur.
Mahobra UnderpassEntry ClosedAll vehicles heading towards Ayodhya are prohibited.
BU No-04Entry ClosedEntry towards Ayodhya is also prohibited from Saket Petrol Pump and Babu Chauraha.
Hanumangarhi ChaurahaEntry ClosedEntry into the inner city limits is completely restricted.
Lakshmaneshwar ChowkClosedNo vehicle will be able to proceed from here towards Ram Janmabhoomi or Ram Path.
Ashifabad, Bari KhariClosedRoute sealed for the security of the religious area.
Magniwala Ashram, Saithi TirahaClosedAll vehicles will be stopped here.
Ramsarup Chauraha → SahadatganjEntire Sector SealedAll routes from this entire area towards Ayodhya Dham are closed.
Deenbandhu Barrier, Kudamani ChaurahaEntry ClosedNo vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards the Ram Janmabhoomi area.
Biakund Tiraha, Ramganj Police ChowkiEntry ClosedThe entire route is restricted due to security reasons.
Saketpur Colony Mod, Sahadatganj Railway CrossingClosedAll routes towards Ayodhya Dham are completely sealed.
Tedhi Bazar, Shriram HospitalEntry RestrictedInner routes have also been sealed.
Dashrath Kund, Brijmangal BhawanClosedTraffic towards religious sites has been halted.
Varahi Kunja, Gadham TirahaClosedNo vehicle will go towards Ram Janmabhoomi Path and Hanumangarhi.
Golaghat → Cash Mandir → SabzimandiEntry RestrictedThe entire area has been declared a no-entry zone.
Shahi Ashram, Ayodhya Bhawan, PramodvanClosedNo type of vehicle will be able to enter.
SahadatganjComplete RestrictionMovement of vehicles has been stopped in the entire area.
Naya Ghat, Ayodhya Dham JunctionClosedRoutes leading from here to the Post Office, Tulsi Udyan, and RTO are also sealed.
Main ReasonTo ensure the safety and smooth conduct of VIP arrivals, a large gathering of saints, and the religious event.
Police StatementIf routes are not fixed, there will be a major traffic jam in the city; the pressure will increase due to the wedding season.

Considering these circumstances, the police have decided to implement large-scale traffic diversions to control both the crowd and traffic.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ram Mandir

up news

UP News Hindi

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 04:58 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya / Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: Traffic Diversion Ahead, 16 Districts to be Directly Affected; No Entry on These Routes

Big News

View All

Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Ram Mandir: Schedule for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Released

राम मंदिर में 5 जून को होगी राम दरबार की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, फोटो: एक्स
Astrology and Spirituality

BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

Milkipur
Political

Ayodhya: Completing Ram Temple by June 2025 ‘difficult’, committee chairman explains delay

Ayodhya
UP News

Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Israeli Ambassador visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.