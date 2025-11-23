Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: Traffic Diversion Ahead, 16 Districts to be Directly Affected; No Entry on These Routes

This traffic diversion will directly impact approximately 16 surrounding districts. These include Ayodhya, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, and Siddharthnagar. Thousands of devotees and regular travellers from these districts journey to Ayodhya daily. Therefore, once the diversion is implemented, they will have to alter their regular routes.