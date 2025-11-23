Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: Traffic Diversion Ahead, 16 Districts to be Directly Affected; No Entry on These Routes

Traffic Diversion (Image: AI)
Ayodhya Ram Temple Flag Hoisting: The flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for November 25 (Tuesday). Changes will be made to the city's traffic system for the flag hoisting ceremony.
Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Ayodhya from midnight on November 23 (Sunday). Officials have arranged for traffic diversions to manage vehicle movement effectively and reduce crowds around the temple.
This traffic diversion will directly impact approximately 16 surrounding districts. These include Ayodhya, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Raebareli, Shravasti, and Siddharthnagar. Thousands of devotees and regular travellers from these districts journey to Ayodhya daily. Therefore, once the diversion is implemented, they will have to alter their regular routes.
In anticipation of the special flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the administration has predicted a significant crowd. With the peak wedding season underway, the pressure of vehicles in the city is expected to increase.
|Point / Route
|Status
|Details
|Gharasu–Gunjad Taur
|Entry Closed
|Entry into Ayodhya from here will only be allowed for vehicles with a pass/permit. All others will be stopped.
|Abdullah Nagar Road
|Diversion Implemented
|Vehicles coming from this route will be diverted towards Kudakandpur → Ahirni ki Samra → Tedhara → Jalalpur.
|Mahobra Underpass
|Entry Closed
|All vehicles heading towards Ayodhya are prohibited.
|BU No-04
|Entry Closed
|Entry towards Ayodhya is also prohibited from Saket Petrol Pump and Babu Chauraha.
|Hanumangarhi Chauraha
|Entry Closed
|Entry into the inner city limits is completely restricted.
|Lakshmaneshwar Chowk
|Closed
|No vehicle will be able to proceed from here towards Ram Janmabhoomi or Ram Path.
|Ashifabad, Bari Khari
|Closed
|Route sealed for the security of the religious area.
|Magniwala Ashram, Saithi Tiraha
|Closed
|All vehicles will be stopped here.
|Ramsarup Chauraha → Sahadatganj
|Entire Sector Sealed
|All routes from this entire area towards Ayodhya Dham are closed.
|Deenbandhu Barrier, Kudamani Chauraha
|Entry Closed
|No vehicle will be permitted to proceed towards the Ram Janmabhoomi area.
|Biakund Tiraha, Ramganj Police Chowki
|Entry Closed
|The entire route is restricted due to security reasons.
|Saketpur Colony Mod, Sahadatganj Railway Crossing
|Closed
|All routes towards Ayodhya Dham are completely sealed.
|Tedhi Bazar, Shriram Hospital
|Entry Restricted
|Inner routes have also been sealed.
|Dashrath Kund, Brijmangal Bhawan
|Closed
|Traffic towards religious sites has been halted.
|Varahi Kunja, Gadham Tiraha
|Closed
|No vehicle will go towards Ram Janmabhoomi Path and Hanumangarhi.
|Golaghat → Cash Mandir → Sabzimandi
|Entry Restricted
|The entire area has been declared a no-entry zone.
|Shahi Ashram, Ayodhya Bhawan, Pramodvan
|Closed
|No type of vehicle will be able to enter.
|Sahadatganj
|Complete Restriction
|Movement of vehicles has been stopped in the entire area.
|Naya Ghat, Ayodhya Dham Junction
|Closed
|Routes leading from here to the Post Office, Tulsi Udyan, and RTO are also sealed.
|Main Reason
|—
|To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of VIP arrivals, a large gathering of saints, and the religious event.
|Police Statement
|—
|If routes are not fixed, there will be a major traffic jam in the city; the pressure will increase due to the wedding season.
Considering these circumstances, the police have decided to implement large-scale traffic diversions to control both the crowd and traffic.