Prime Minister Modi to Unfurl the Dharma Flag of Ram Lalla; 1.5 km Roadshow Planned

Ayodhya: Exactly 673 days after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag) on the main spire of the Ram Mandir today. At 12:30 PM, during the Abhijit Muhurta, as the PM presses the button, a massive saffron flag weighing 2 kg will unfurl on the 161-foot-high spire. With this, the construction of the Ram Mandir will be considered completely finished. Approximately 7,000 people will be present at this historic event.