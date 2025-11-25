Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ayodhya

Prime Minister Modi to Unfurl the Dharma Flag of Ram Lalla; 1.5 km Roadshow Planned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Dharma Dhwaja on the main spire of the Ram Mandir today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi are already present.

Ayodhya

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

Ayodhya: Exactly 673 days after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag) on the main spire of the Ram Mandir today. At 12:30 PM, during the Abhijit Muhurta, as the PM presses the button, a massive saffron flag weighing 2 kg will unfurl on the 161-foot-high spire. With this, the construction of the Ram Mandir will be considered completely finished. Approximately 7,000 people will be present at this historic event.

Before the event, PM Modi will undertake a grand roadshow of about 1.5 kilometres from Saket Mahavidyalaya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. For this, the 1-kilometre-long Ram Path has been divided into 8 zones. In each zone, women from self-help groups, holding traditional thalis, aartis, and flower garlands, will welcome and escort the Prime Minister.

Mohan Bhagwat and CM Yogi Already Present

The entire city has been grandly decorated with over 1000 quintals of flowers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Ayodhya on Monday itself. Around one thousand VIP guests from the worlds of industry, sports, literature, and Bollywood will attend the event.

Special Invitation Extended to 2 Crore Donors

Over a hundred prominent donors who contributed more than 2 crore rupees to the Ram Mandir construction have been specially invited. However, the four Shankaracharyas and the Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad, have not received invitations. Commenting on this, Awadhesh Prasad said, "Had they invited me, I would have rushed there barefoot."

The Dharma Dhwaja to be hoisted on the spire is made with a very strong and special technique. It will remain safe even in severe storms and will automatically rotate without getting entangled as the wind direction changes. Its pole is coated with 21 kilograms of pure gold, and the flag will be clearly visible from 4 kilometres away.

25 Nov 2025 11:22 am

