scriptBJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

Milkipur Election Results 2025: Counting of votes is underway for the Milkipur Vidhan Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The contest is between Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajit Prasad and BJP’s Chandra Bhanu Paswan.

AyodhyaFeb 08, 2025 / 02:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Milkipur

CM yogi in Milkipur (File)

Milkipur Election Results 2025: With 29 out of 30 rounds of counting completed in the Milkipur Assembly constituency of Ayodhya, the BJP is leading by 60,936 votes. BJP candidate Chandrabhannu has received 143,558 votes, while Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ajit Prasad has received 82,592 votes. The BJP is poised for victory, and celebrations have begun at the BJP office. Meanwhile, SP candidate Ajit Prasad has lost in his own booth (Inayat Nagar)

What did the BJP candidate say?

BJP candidate Chandrabhannu Paswan said during a media interaction: “We effectively conveyed the welfare schemes of PM Modi and CM Yogi to the public, which impressed them and led to their support in voting. This election became a symbol of the people’s faith and the protection of Sanātana Dharma, where righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness.”

‘Victory of the BJP and Election Commission alliance’

SP leader Udayvir Singh, questioning the election results, said that this is a victory of the alliance between the BJP and the Election Commission. He alleged that presiding officers cast an additional 15 per cent votes in favour of the BJP, and SP agents were evicted. He said: “The government openly resorted to hooliganism through the administration and police, which is evident to all. The SP sent a complaint to the Election Commission with evidence of this rigging, but no action was taken. The Election Commission has become inactive, so the SP sent it a shroud. The SP will now go among the people and expose both the BJP and the Election Commission.”

‘SP’s Lok Sabha arrogance is shattering’

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said: “The positive outcome in Milkipur symbolises the shattering arrogance of the Samajwadi Party regarding the Lok Sabha. Many areas were affected by rumours at the time, but now Milkipur has accepted the BJP’s work in reality. The Samajwadi Party should accept its defeat. Their (opposition’s) arrogance is also breaking in Delhi. The Yamuna river will be cleaned when the BJP government is formed.”

‘BJP winning in Milkipur’

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said: “In Delhi, the BJP is heading towards a landslide victory; in Milkipur too, the BJP is winning. I express my gratitude to all the voters of Delhi and Milkipur. Whenever the Samajwadi Party loses, it levels baseless allegations. The people of the state know this well.”

News / Political / BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

National News

Delhi Election Results: ‘PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters this evening’

in 4 hours

Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

National News

Delhi Election Results: Kejriwal Loses New Delhi Seat by 4089 Votes

in 4 hours

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Education News

Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

in 4 hours

Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal’s Defeat: ‘Justice has been served’

National News

Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal’s Defeat: ‘Justice has been served’

in 5 hours

Latest Political

BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

Political

BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

in 4 hours

Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

Political

Delhi Assembly elections: In 2020, AAP won by narrow margins in 17 constituencies

2 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates

Political

Madhya Pradesh Announces Budget Session Dates

2 days ago

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.