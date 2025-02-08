BJP Leads in Milkipur, SP Trails by 60,000 Votes

What did the BJP candidate say? BJP candidate Chandrabhannu Paswan said during a media interaction: “We effectively conveyed the welfare schemes of PM Modi and CM Yogi to the public, which impressed them and led to their support in voting. This election became a symbol of the people’s faith and the protection of Sanātana Dharma, where righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness.”

‘Victory of the BJP and Election Commission alliance’ SP leader Udayvir Singh, questioning the election results, said that this is a victory of the alliance between the BJP and the Election Commission. He alleged that presiding officers cast an additional 15 per cent votes in favour of the BJP, and SP agents were evicted. He said: “The government openly resorted to hooliganism through the administration and police, which is evident to all. The SP sent a complaint to the Election Commission with evidence of this rigging, but no action was taken. The Election Commission has become inactive, so the SP sent it a shroud. The SP will now go among the people and expose both the BJP and the Election Commission.”

‘SP’s Lok Sabha arrogance is shattering’ BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said: “The positive outcome in Milkipur symbolises the shattering arrogance of the Samajwadi Party regarding the Lok Sabha. Many areas were affected by rumours at the time, but now Milkipur has accepted the BJP’s work in reality. The Samajwadi Party should accept its defeat. Their (opposition’s) arrogance is also breaking in Delhi. The Yamuna river will be cleaned when the BJP government is formed.”