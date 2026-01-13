13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Azamgarh

Father on Video Call as Daughter Hangs Herself to Death in Azamgarh, Causing Uproar

The student has been identified as 20-year-old Insha Fatima, daughter of Mohammad Nawab Khan, residing near Tedhiya Masjid in Azamgarh district. She was pursuing a diploma in Computer Science at Aligarh Muslim University. Insha shared room number 113-B in Sarojini Naidu (SN) Hall with another student.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Azamgarh

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

Azamgarh

Azamgarh News: A tragic incident of a student committing suicide has come to light late on Monday evening at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The student hanged herself from the fan in her hostel room. At the time of the incident, she was on a video call with her father, who lives in Saudi Arabia. This sudden incident has sent waves of grief through the family, university administration, and the student community.

The deceased student has been identified as 20-year-old Insha Fatima, daughter of Mohammad Nawab Khan, who lived near Tedhiya Masjid in Azamgarh district. She was pursuing a diploma in Computer Science at Aligarh Muslim University. Insha resided in room number 113-B of Sarojini Naidu (SN) Hall with another student.

According to information, around 7:15 PM on Monday, Insha was alone in her room. During this time, she was talking to her father on a video call. It was during this conversation that she hanged herself from the fan using her dupatta. When the call was suddenly disconnected, her father suspected something untoward had happened, after which he immediately informed a relative working at AMU.

Committed suicide during conversation with father

Upon receiving the information, the relative and university staff reached the spot, opened the door, and brought the student down. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the university administration and local police arrived at the scene. The police have taken possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem, and have begun an investigation into the matter. The reasons for the suicide are not yet clear. Following this heartbreaking incident, the family is inconsolable, and a sombre atmosphere prevails on the AMU campus.

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 11:41 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Azamgarh / Father on Video Call as Daughter Hangs Herself to Death in Azamgarh, Causing Uproar

