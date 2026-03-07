Kanpur News: New LPG Cylinder Booking Rules Raise Concerns, People Say Large Families Will Be Affected

Experts associated with the energy sector say that the impact of global circumstances may not be limited to LPG. In case of reduced LNG availability, the supply of CNG and PNG in the country could also be affected. In Kanpur, approximately two lakh vehicles run on CNG, while about one lakh households use PNG gas. Industry sources also indicate that gas supply to many industrial areas has already been reduced by about 40 percent. If international conditions worsen further, there is a possibility of more cuts in gas supplied to industries, which could also impact production and employment.