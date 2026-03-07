Kanpur News: New LPG Cylinder Booking Rules Raise Concerns, People Say Large Families Will Be Affected

Kanpur: The impact of escalating international tensions and changing global circumstances is now reaching the common people's kitchens. Gas companies have changed the rules for booking domestic LPG cylinders, making a 21-day interval mandatory for the next booking after the last delivery. Previously, this interval was 15 days. The implementation of the new rules will directly affect approximately 13 lakh domestic gas consumers in Kanpur district.
Now you will have to wait longer for a cylinder booking
Following the change in rules, consumers will now have to wait six days longer for their next cylinder booking. According to gas companies, this decision has been taken in view of the increasing war-like situations globally and the pressure on the gas supply chain. The companies state that this arrangement is temporary for now and the rules may be reviewed again as soon as international conditions normalise.
Kitchen arrangements may be affected
According to Bhartish Mishra, patron of the LPG Distributors Organisation, the main objective of this decision is to ensure gas availability to all consumers amidst limited supply. He explained that this step has been taken to prioritise domestic needs. However, concerns are also rising among city consumers. Complaints of delays in gas cylinder delivery have been reported in many areas already. In such a scenario, the extended waiting period for booking is feared to impact household budgets and kitchen arrangements.
CNG and PNG supply also likely to be affected
Experts associated with the energy sector say that the impact of global circumstances may not be limited to LPG. In case of reduced LNG availability, the supply of CNG and PNG in the country could also be affected. In Kanpur, approximately two lakh vehicles run on CNG, while about one lakh households use PNG gas. Industry sources also indicate that gas supply to many industrial areas has already been reduced by about 40 percent. If international conditions worsen further, there is a possibility of more cuts in gas supplied to industries, which could also impact production and employment.
What people are saying
Seema Srivastava, a homemaker residing in Kakadeo, Kanpur, said, "The price of cylinders is already high, and now we will have to wait 21 days for booking. This will make it difficult to plan meals and there will be a constant fear of running out of gas."
Sandeep, a resident of Barra, Kanpur, said, "Even after booking, it often takes 4-5 days for the cylinder to arrive. Now, if the booking interval is also increased, people may have to face more difficulties."
Rekha, who lives in Govind Nagar, Kanpur, said, "Cylinders last a bit longer in small families, but in large families, one cylinder gets finished quickly. In such a situation, the 21-day rule could create problems for them."
Aditya Tiwari, a resident of Kalyanpur, Kanpur, said, "If the rule has been changed due to global circumstances, people can understand, but the gas delivery system should also be strengthened so that consumers do not face too much trouble."
Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony, Kanpur, said, "The government and companies should promote PNG and other alternatives at such times, so that people do not have to depend entirely on gas cylinders."
