20 February 2026,

Friday

Kanpur

Rain-Proof Green Park Stadium: Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium to Get High-Tech Upgrade with Modern Drainage System

Rain-Proof Green Park: Green Park Stadium will be upgraded with modern drainage technology. The state government has approved a budget of ₹45 crore.

2 min read

Kanpur



Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

Kanpur: The Green Park Stadium, which has been notorious for matches being stopped due to rain or waterlogging, is all set to gain a new identity with the help of technology. The state government has approved a budget of Rs 45 crore for the renovation of the stadium. This amount will be used to install a state-of-the-art sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system on the ground, which will ensure that the outfield dries up completely within just 15 minutes, even after heavy rain.

Capable of draining 10,000 litres of water per minute

The speciality of the new drainage technology is that it is capable of drawing and draining approximately 10,000 litres of water per minute from beneath the ground. Along with this, the sub-air system will supply air to the grass roots, which will help the ground dry faster and also maintain the quality of the pitch. Special geo-fabric cloth and modern surface material will be used for this. Sources from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) say that this technology has already been successfully adopted in major stadiums across the country, such as Narendra Modi Stadium, Bengaluru, Varanasi, and Dharamshala. In comparison, Green Park had only a traditional drainage system until now, which has repeatedly failed during heavy rains.

Two and a half days of play affected

According to UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee, two and a half days of play were affected by rain during the India-Bangladesh Test match in 2024. This incident brought Green Park's dilapidated drainage system under national scrutiny. A plan for improvement was made at that time, but the matter got stuck due to a lack of budget. Now, this long-awaited project will be implemented on the ground following the suggestions of the technical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government's approval. After this, Green Park will not only be fully ready to host international and domestic matches, but rain will also not be able to disrupt the excitement of cricket.

Published on:

20 Feb 2026 03:16 pm

Kanpur

