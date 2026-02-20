Rain-Proof Green Park Stadium: Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium to Get High-Tech Upgrade with Modern Drainage System

The speciality of the new drainage technology is that it is capable of drawing and draining approximately 10,000 litres of water per minute from beneath the ground. Along with this, the sub-air system will supply air to the grass roots, which will help the ground dry faster and also maintain the quality of the pitch. Special geo-fabric cloth and modern surface material will be used for this. Sources from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) say that this technology has already been successfully adopted in major stadiums across the country, such as Narendra Modi Stadium, Bengaluru, Varanasi, and Dharamshala. In comparison, Green Park had only a traditional drainage system until now, which has repeatedly failed during heavy rains.