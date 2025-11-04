Karnataka: Farmers Protest Decision to Convert Land into Forest, Alleging Harassment by Forest Department

Hundreds of farmers in Kodagu district formed a human chain in the heart of Somwarpet town on Monday, protesting the government's decision to convert Category C and D lands into forests.
The farmers alleged that the Forest Department is conspiring to convert agricultural land into reserved forest through a notification under Section 4. The protestors stated that this is not just a problem for the farmers of Kodagu but for the entire state. The Forest Department is harassing farmers, while the state and central governments remain indifferent.
Government Negligence Affects Farmers Greatly
Suresh Chakravarthy, President of the Ryot Horata Samiti, said that previous governments and officials had not conducted a joint survey. Officials provided incorrect information from their offices. Due to the irresponsibility of officials and the negligence of governments, farmers have been forced onto the streets today.
He urged the district MLAs to intervene and resolve this decades-old issue. He accused forest department personnel of exploiting farmers by destroying their crops.
Manju Kiran, State Executive Member of the Green Army of the Karnataka State Farmers Association, stated that political parties are encroaching upon people's land and livelihoods and should not be trusted.
