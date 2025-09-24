Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Wipro Chairman Azim Premji to Limit Employee Commute

Bengaluru, while being an IT hub, is also known for its extensive traffic congestion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter to Azim Premji, founder of Wipro, to address the traffic issues on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road. He has appealed to Wipro to allow only a limited number of vehicles to access their premises.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Sep 24, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has requested Azim Premji to consider allowing limited vehicle movement from the Wipro campus under mutually agreed terms. The Outer Ring Road, a major artery in Bengaluru's IT corridor, frequently experiences severe traffic congestion.

Siddaramaiah commended Wipro's consistent contribution to the state's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development. He highlighted the significant impact of traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours at the Iblur Junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, negatively affecting Bengaluru's mobility, productivity, and quality of urban life.

CM's Request to Premji

In a letter to Premji, the Chief Minister proposed exploring the possibility of allowing limited vehicle movement from the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary safety considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts suggest this measure could reduce congestion around the ORR, particularly during peak office hours, by approximately 30%.

Request for Limited Vehicle Access to Wipro Campus

The letter stated: “In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of permitting limited vehicle movement from the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary safety considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could potentially reduce congestion in the areas around the ORR, especially during peak office hours, by approximately 30%.”

Improving Commuter Experience

Siddaramaiah sought Wipro's founder chairman's cooperation in this matter, emphasizing that it would significantly contribute to mitigating traffic bottlenecks, improving commuter experiences, and creating a more efficient and liveable Bengaluru. He added, “I would be most grateful if your team could work with our officials to formulate a mutually agreeable plan at the earliest.”

Traffic Woes Prompt Companies to Relocate

Recently, online trucking platform Blackbuck decided to relocate its operations from its current location in Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing issues with commute and road infrastructure. This prompted industry leaders, including Infosys' former CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, to urge the state government for immediate intervention.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Sept 2025 12:01 pm

English News / National News / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Wipro Chairman Azim Premji to Limit Employee Commute
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.