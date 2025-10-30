Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bengaluru Road Rage: Delivery Boy Crushed to Death by Car

A martial arts trainer couple in Bengaluru, in a fit of rage, ran over and killed a 24-year-old delivery boy with their car. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Bangalore

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Delivery boy murdered in Bengaluru (File photo)

A shocking incident of road rage in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, has left the entire city stunned. On the night of October 25, a 24-year-old food delivery agent, Darshan, was killed in the Nataraja Layout area. According to the police, this is a case of premeditated murder, where a martial arts trainer couple, in a fit of rage, rammed their car into his scooter. The accused couple has been arrested, and CCTV footage of the incident has clarified the entire matter.

What was the beginning of the incident?

Around 9 PM, Darshan, a resident of Kembaahalli, was on his way to deliver an order with his friend Varun on his gearless scooter. During this time, his scooter accidentally brushed against the right side mirror of the accused Manoj Kumar's car, breaking the mirror. Darshan immediately apologised and moved on. However, an enraged Manoj took a U-turn, chased the scooter, and rammed into it forcefully from behind in the Sri Rama Temple area, about 2 kilometres away.

Delivery boy dies on the spot

Darshan died on the spot due to this collision, while Varun, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured. Locals immediately rushed both to a hospital near JP Nagar, where doctors declared Darshan dead. Initially, Darshan's sister had registered a hit-and-run case, but as the investigation progressed, the truth came to light.

Who are the accused?

The accused are 32-year-old Manoj Kumar, a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer from Kerala, and his 30-year-old wife, Aarti Sharma, who is from Jammu and Kashmir. The couple married 5 years ago and have been living in Bengaluru for many years. Manoj runs a martial arts academy in Gottigere. According to the police, Manoj, enraged by the minor damage to his mirror, deliberately chased and committed the murder.

Incident captured on CCTV cameras

Shockingly, about 40 minutes after the collision (at 9:40 PM), Manoj and Aarti returned to the scene wearing masks. They collected broken parts of the car and attempted to destroy evidence. However, CCTV cameras in the area captured their faces, based on which the Puttenahalli police arrested them shortly after.

This incident once again highlights the questions surrounding safety on the streets of Bengaluru. The police are continuing their investigation, and the accused couple will be produced in court. The only hope of the city dwellers is that Darshan's family gets justice.

30 Oct 2025 09:45 am

