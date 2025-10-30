Bengaluru Road Rage: Delivery Boy Crushed to Death by Car

Around 9 PM, Darshan, a resident of Kembaahalli, was on his way to deliver an order with his friend Varun on his gearless scooter. During this time, his scooter accidentally brushed against the right side mirror of the accused Manoj Kumar's car, breaking the mirror. Darshan immediately apologised and moved on. However, an enraged Manoj took a U-turn, chased the scooter, and rammed into it forcefully from behind in the Sri Rama Temple area, about 2 kilometres away.