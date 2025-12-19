19 December 2025,

Friday

National News

Doctor Returning from Night Duty Falls Victim to Molestation, Bike-borne Accused Flees

Molestation Case in Bengaluru: A case of molestation of a young female doctor returning from duty late at night has caused a stir in the area.

Bangalore

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

women molestation

Harassment of a woman doctor in Bengaluru (File photo)

Bengaluru Molestation Case: Concerns over women's safety have once again surfaced in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. A case of alleged molestation of a young woman doctor has come to light in the city, who was returning home after completing her duty.

Late-night Incident

The incident occurred on the night of December 17, around 12:49 AM. The victim, who has completed her MBBS and is pursuing post-graduation at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, was on her way to her paying guest (PG) hostel.

Accused Arrived on a Bike

According to the complaint, an unidentified person on a two-wheeler approached her, stopping under the pretext of asking for the location of a bus stop. He then allegedly behaved indecently and touched the victim's chest.

Molester Fled After the Act

Shocked by the assault, the doctor started screaming for help, after which the accused fled on his bike. The victim later filed a complaint at the Soladevanahalli police station, where a case has been registered. However, the police have not yet identified the accused and he has not been arrested. Investigation is ongoing.

Questions on Women's Safety

This incident comes amidst growing concerns about women's safety in the city. Earlier this week, a 27-year-old named Vinod T was arrested for allegedly targeting and molesting lone women in the evenings. Vinod used to work at a sandwich outlet in the city. According to the police, he had been carrying out such incidents for over a month.

19 Dec 2025 03:01 pm

