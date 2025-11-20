Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Karnataka Government Announces Compensation Scheme for Dog Bites

Karnataka has implemented a compensation scheme for stray dog attacks, while P. Chidambaram has demanded strict measures in Tamil Nadu due to rising cases.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bangalore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

karnatka Sarkar

Iamge: ANI

The incidents of stray dog bites and deaths due to rabies in the country continue to be a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made a major announcement, while in Tamil Nadu, former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram has shared alarming statistics and appealed for strict action. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has issued strict instructions to all states to immediately remove stray dogs from public places.

Karnataka Government Announces Compensation

The Karnataka government has announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who die due to stray dog bites. In cases of serious injury, the victim will be provided with assistance of Rs 5,000, of which Rs 3,500 will be paid directly to the victim and Rs 1,500 to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust for treatment. This assistance will be provided in cases where the dog has caused a puncture, deep wound, laceration, or multiple bites.

Alarming Statistics in Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has expressed serious concern over dog bite incidents in Tamil Nadu. He stated that so far this year, approximately 5.25 lakh people in the state have been victims of dog bites, and 28 people have died from rabies. Chidambaram wrote on social media, "The sentiments of dog lovers are valid, but these alarming statistics must also be considered. Being a dog lover does not mean we should oppose the capture, sterilisation, and vaccination of stray dogs."

He referred to the Supreme Court's decision, stating that vaccinated dogs should be released in their original areas, with the exception of certain public places. There is no talk of killing dogs, but it is important to follow the court's order to ensure the safety of children, women, and the elderly on the streets.

Strict Instructions from the Supreme Court

In view of the growing problem of stray dogs, the Supreme Court has issued strict orders to all states and Union Territories to immediately remove stray dogs from all public places such as schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations. Dogs captured from these locations will not be released back to the same place after sterilisation and vaccination. The concerned institutions will be responsible for sending the dogs to designated shelters. Strong fencing should be installed in all premises to prevent dogs from re-entering.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 03:44 pm

English News / National News / Karnataka Government Announces Compensation Scheme for Dog Bites

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.