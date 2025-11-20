Karnataka Government Announces Compensation Scheme for Dog Bites

Iamge: ANI
The incidents of stray dog bites and deaths due to rabies in the country continue to be a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made a major announcement, while in Tamil Nadu, former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram has shared alarming statistics and appealed for strict action. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has issued strict instructions to all states to immediately remove stray dogs from public places.
The Karnataka government has announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who die due to stray dog bites. In cases of serious injury, the victim will be provided with assistance of Rs 5,000, of which Rs 3,500 will be paid directly to the victim and Rs 1,500 to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust for treatment. This assistance will be provided in cases where the dog has caused a puncture, deep wound, laceration, or multiple bites.
Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has expressed serious concern over dog bite incidents in Tamil Nadu. He stated that so far this year, approximately 5.25 lakh people in the state have been victims of dog bites, and 28 people have died from rabies. Chidambaram wrote on social media, "The sentiments of dog lovers are valid, but these alarming statistics must also be considered. Being a dog lover does not mean we should oppose the capture, sterilisation, and vaccination of stray dogs."
He referred to the Supreme Court's decision, stating that vaccinated dogs should be released in their original areas, with the exception of certain public places. There is no talk of killing dogs, but it is important to follow the court's order to ensure the safety of children, women, and the elderly on the streets.
In view of the growing problem of stray dogs, the Supreme Court has issued strict orders to all states and Union Territories to immediately remove stray dogs from all public places such as schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations. Dogs captured from these locations will not be released back to the same place after sterilisation and vaccination. The concerned institutions will be responsible for sending the dogs to designated shelters. Strong fencing should be installed in all premises to prevent dogs from re-entering.
