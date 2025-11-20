Karnataka Government Announces Compensation Scheme for Dog Bites

Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has expressed serious concern over dog bite incidents in Tamil Nadu. He stated that so far this year, approximately 5.25 lakh people in the state have been victims of dog bites, and 28 people have died from rabies. Chidambaram wrote on social media, "The sentiments of dog lovers are valid, but these alarming statistics must also be considered. Being a dog lover does not mean we should oppose the capture, sterilisation, and vaccination of stray dogs."