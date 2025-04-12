Mysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia

The health, education, and women and child development departments are also cooperating. The aim is to reach every affected individual in both urban and rural areas. The district administration is paying special attention to women, children, and adolescents.

On-the-spot medication Specialist doctors will conduct health check-ups in government and private schools. Children suffering from anaemia will be provided with medication, counselling, and nutritional supplements on the spot. The aim is to raise awareness about symptoms such as fatigue, pale skin, poor concentration, and slow growth, often seen in children with anaemia.

284 with severe anaemia So far, 34,510 pregnant women have been examined. Of these, 284 women were found to have severe anaemia. 1,731 had mild to moderate anaemia. Treatment is ongoing at district, taluk, and primary health centres based on the severity.

2.2 lakh school children to be screened District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that after schools reopen in June, 2.2 lakh children from 2,493 schools will be screened. Under the government health scheme, students suffering from anaemia will be given iron and folic acid tablets along with nutritional kits.

Changing lifestyles a major factor According to Dr. Kumaraswamy, changing lifestyles are causing anaemia to become an epidemic. Treatment, nutritional awareness, and healthy eating habits are crucial in making people anaemia-free.