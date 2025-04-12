scriptMysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia | Latest News | Patrika News
Bangalore

Mysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia

Government and private school children will receive health check-ups from specialist doctors.

BangaloreApr 12, 2025 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Health officials have intensified efforts to eradicate anaemia in Mysuru under the Anaemia Free Poushtit Karnataka Campaign. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, 59% of children under five and 48% of pregnant women are affected by anaemia.
The health, education, and women and child development departments are also cooperating. The aim is to reach every affected individual in both urban and rural areas. The district administration is paying special attention to women, children, and adolescents.
On-the-spot medication

Specialist doctors will conduct health check-ups in government and private schools. Children suffering from anaemia will be provided with medication, counselling, and nutritional supplements on the spot. The aim is to raise awareness about symptoms such as fatigue, pale skin, poor concentration, and slow growth, often seen in children with anaemia.
284 with severe anaemia

So far, 34,510 pregnant women have been examined. Of these, 284 women were found to have severe anaemia. 1,731 had mild to moderate anaemia. Treatment is ongoing at district, taluk, and primary health centres based on the severity.
2.2 lakh school children to be screened

District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that after schools reopen in June, 2.2 lakh children from 2,493 schools will be screened. Under the government health scheme, students suffering from anaemia will be given iron and folic acid tablets along with nutritional kits.
Changing lifestyles a major factor

According to Dr. Kumaraswamy, changing lifestyles are causing anaemia to become an epidemic. Treatment, nutritional awareness, and healthy eating habits are crucial in making people anaemia-free.

News / Bangalore / Mysuru Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Anemia

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

National News

Scam: Fake Doctors Being Trained in Madhya Pradesh

in 1 hour

Power may get costlier in Rajasthan as tariff plea filed with SERC

Special

Power may get costlier in Rajasthan as tariff plea filed with SERC

1 hour ago

Bear Kills Elderly Man in Rajasthan

Special

Bear Kills Elderly Man in Rajasthan

in 3 hours

Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

National News

Girlfriend in Suitcase, Hostel Guards Left Shocked During Check

in 3 hours

Latest Bangalore

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

News

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

2 weeks ago

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

3 weeks ago

Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges to Remain Open

News

Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges to Remain Open

3 weeks ago

Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

News

Bengaluru City University to be renamed Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University

1 month ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.