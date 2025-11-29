'African Cheetah' Sighting in Rajasthan Sparks Panic, Forest Department on Alert

An African cheetah was sighted in the Ramgarh area on Wednesday evening. Initially, it was believed to be a local panther. Later, a team from Kuno National Park identified it as an African cheetah. It was identified as KP-2. According to information, this cheetah had hunted a nilgai in the same area some time ago. Forest department teams from both states have been trying to track the cheetah since Wednesday. This predatory cheetah, which has travelled over 50 km into the tribal area, was seen in the hills of the Ramgarh Crater.