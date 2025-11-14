Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Baran

Rajasthan: Naresh Meena turns emotional after defeat, breaks his sacred threads, photo goes viral

Anta Assembly By Election 2025: After suffering defeat in the Anta by-election, independent candidate Naresh Meena appeared emotional. He said that the sorrow is that ultimately, honesty has been defeated.

Baran

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Naresh meena

Naresh Meena. Photo – Patrika Network

Anta Assembly By Election 2025: Amidst the results of the Anta by-election, a picture of independent candidate Naresh Meena is rapidly going viral on social media. In the picture, he is seen sitting on the roof of a car, breaking the 'kalawa' (sacred threads) tied to his hands one by one. Naresh Meena, appearing emotional, reacted to his defeat by saying, "Today honesty lost and corruption won."

Naresh Meena stated that he has contested elections three times so far, and each time the public has given him respect. He expressed gratitude to all communities for the more than 53,000 votes he received in this by-election. Recalling his long struggle, he said that he has been raising his voice on public issues for 25 years and contested this election in Anta with full strength.

Honesty was Defeated

Addressing his supporters, he said, "I was born into a farmer's family. This was my third election in 26 months. The love I received on the land of Baran is a great strength for me. This fight was between honesty and corruption; the sad part is that ultimately honesty was defeated.

It is noteworthy that the public of the Anta assembly constituency rejected the ruling party and supported Congress in the by-election. In the counting of votes held on Friday, Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Morpal Suman, by 15,612 votes. Bhaya received 69,571 votes. BJP's Morpal received 53,959 votes, and independent Naresh Meena received 53,800 votes. Bhaya, who contested from Anta for the fifth consecutive time, has won for the third time. He was an independent MLA from Baran from 2003 to 2008.

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 09:05 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Baran / Rajasthan: Naresh Meena turns emotional after defeat, breaks his sacred threads, photo goes viral

