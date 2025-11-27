Rajasthan Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 8 Districts Amidst Rain and Dense Fog Forecast from Nov 28-30

Rajasthan Weather (Image: Patrika)
Weather News: Rajasthan is experiencing a period of changing weather. Due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light rain and dense fog in some parts of the state.
In Rajasthan, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions today (November 27). On November 28, light rain with thunderstorms is possible in some places in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions. This will also increase the cold.
Dense fog is expected in many districts of Rajasthan on November 29 and 30. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Salumber, Tonk, and Jaipur districts.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of northerly winds in the first week of December, the minimum temperature in the state may drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius. Coldwave conditions are expected in the Shekhawati region. During this period, the temperature is likely to drop, leading to an increase in cold.
The weather in Rajasthan is expected to remain mainly dry in the coming days. However, the possibility of light rain and fog will persist in some areas. Additionally, along with coldwave and cold weather, an increase in chill during the night and early morning hours is anticipated.