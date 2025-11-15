16-Year-Old Son Stabs Father to Death

The son was studying in class twelve at a local village school. Yesterday afternoon, Hansraj came to Seema Devi's village to meet her. During this time, he encountered his son on the way. The son was returning from school. He had a motorcycle and a knife with him. A dispute arose between the father and son over some matter, and during this dispute, the son murdered his father. He continued to stab his father until he died and then fled on his motorcycle. He also took the knife with him.