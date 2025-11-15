16-Year-Old Son Stabs Father to Death

Crime News: A shocking incident has come to light from the Anta area of Baran district. The police have detained the minor son of the deceased on suspicion of murdering his father, and the mother is also being questioned in connection with the incident. The matter was reported to the police late on Friday evening, after which the police took action. The body has been kept in the mortuary, and further action is being taken after a post-mortem today.
Anta police station officials, who reached the spot, stated that the entire incident is from Dhakad village. Hansraj Regar, a 40-year-old labourer, has been murdered. Information received indicates that Hansraj lived in a nearby village. Two months prior, he had a dispute with his wife, Seema Devi, over some matter, and following this dispute, Seema Devi had come to her father's house with her sixteen-year-old son.
The son was studying in class twelve at a local village school. Yesterday afternoon, Hansraj came to Seema Devi's village to meet her. During this time, he encountered his son on the way. The son was returning from school. He had a motorcycle and a knife with him. A dispute arose between the father and son over some matter, and during this dispute, the son murdered his father. He continued to stab his father until he died and then fled on his motorcycle. He also took the knife with him.
Meanwhile, Hansraj's wife, Seema Devi, learned about the incident late in the evening. Later, when the police received information, they attempted to apprehend the accused. A search for him continued throughout the night. Anta police have placed the body in the hospital mortuary. It is being reported that the body and neck sustained multiple stab wounds.
