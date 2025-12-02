Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Baran

Ramgarh Barrage Work Begins Under Ram Setu Project, Benefiting Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk

Baran News: Work on the Ramgarh Barrage on the Kul River, under the Ram Setu Project, has begun at a rapid pace. Upon completion, this barrage will fulfil the water needs of millions of people in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk, and will also provide new support for agricultural activities.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Baran

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Ramgarh-Barrage-Construction

Residential colony built for construction agency staff at the Ramgarh barrage site (Photo: Patrika)

The Kul River, which gained prominence in 1972 due to dacoits' kidnappings before the national emergency, is now set to have a barrage constructed on it. The work for the Ramgarh Barrage, to be built on the Kul River near Dugger village, has commenced.

The Ramgarh Barrage is being constructed by Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited as part of the Navnera-Galwa-Isarda Link Project. Its storage capacity will be 45.30 MCM. Land from 12 villages across five gram panchayats in Kishanganj tehsil has been acquired for its construction.

Water from the Ramgarh Barrage will flow into the Mahalpura Barrage. This water, transported via a canal, will quench the thirst of residents in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Tonk in Rajasthan. Its water will also be utilised for agricultural purposes.

This project was initially known as ERCP and later renamed the Ram Setu Project. Under the Ramgarh Barrage initiative, a wide path has been cleared by cutting trees and bushes from the Kishanganj Ramgarh road to the Kuhl River.

The process of constructing the dam by filling the Kuhl River with soil has begun. A residential colony has been built for the workers involved in this project, which is expected to be completed in four years. Heavy machinery, JCBs, and a large number of dumpers required for the dam's construction have already arrived at the site.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 11:05 am

English News / Rajasthan / Baran / Ramgarh Barrage Work Begins Under Ram Setu Project, Benefiting Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk

Big News

View All

Baran

Rajasthan

Trending

'African Cheetah' Sighting in Rajasthan Sparks Panic, Forest Department on Alert

Africa-Cheetah-In-Baran
Baran

Rajasthan Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 8 Districts Amidst Rain and Dense Fog Forecast from Nov 28-30

Baran-Rain
Baran

16-Year-Old Son Stabs Father to Death

Crime

Rajasthan: Naresh Meena turns emotional after defeat, breaks his sacred threads, photo goes viral

Naresh meena
Baran

Baran School Lab Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Baran heavy rain school lab room suddenly collapsed causing a stir no one was injured in accident
Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.