Ramgarh Barrage Work Begins Under Ram Setu Project, Benefiting Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk

Residential colony built for construction agency staff at the Ramgarh barrage site (Photo: Patrika)
The Kul River, which gained prominence in 1972 due to dacoits' kidnappings before the national emergency, is now set to have a barrage constructed on it. The work for the Ramgarh Barrage, to be built on the Kul River near Dugger village, has commenced.
The Ramgarh Barrage is being constructed by Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited as part of the Navnera-Galwa-Isarda Link Project. Its storage capacity will be 45.30 MCM. Land from 12 villages across five gram panchayats in Kishanganj tehsil has been acquired for its construction.
Water from the Ramgarh Barrage will flow into the Mahalpura Barrage. This water, transported via a canal, will quench the thirst of residents in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Tonk in Rajasthan. Its water will also be utilised for agricultural purposes.
This project was initially known as ERCP and later renamed the Ram Setu Project. Under the Ramgarh Barrage initiative, a wide path has been cleared by cutting trees and bushes from the Kishanganj Ramgarh road to the Kuhl River.
The process of constructing the dam by filling the Kuhl River with soil has begun. A residential colony has been built for the workers involved in this project, which is expected to be completed in four years. Heavy machinery, JCBs, and a large number of dumpers required for the dam's construction have already arrived at the site.
