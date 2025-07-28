Baran School Lab Collapses; No Injuries Reported

The government higher secondary school building on Kota Road in the district headquarters has been in a dilapidated state for years. Sources say that the Kota Road school, built in 1915, is dilapidated in many places. The main hall has been closed for years; it was previously used for indoor games. Several walls are supported by brick and cement pillars. The ceilings leak in several places. However, comprehensive repair work has not yet been undertaken. The roofs of the government higher secondary school building in Bawanmarta ki Jhopdian village in the Panchayat Samiti area are also dilapidated. This school is located just five kilometres from the district headquarters.