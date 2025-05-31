Warning: Cigarettes, Gutka, and Zarda Sales Flourish Near Schools Despite Ban

World No Tobacco Day is observed on 31 May. This year’s (2025) theme is “Bright Products. Dark Intentions. Exposing the appeal”. This highlights the hidden dangers of tobacco products. They are designed to appear attractive through appealing flavours and packaging. The aim of this theme is to expose how such marketing strategies are designed to lure consumers, especially young people, while concealing the serious health consequences associated with their use. Cigarette smoking is considered a means of temporarily reducing stress and anxiety; this is also a reason why young people are attracted to it.

In Baran too, a large number of young people can be seen smoking at stalls. While there is a ban on selling tobacco around educational institutions, the sale continues unabated. The consumption of gutka and tobacco is deteriorating people’s health. This poses a threat not only to health but also to the environment. Tobacco products contain about 61 carcinogens. Many people have fallen prey to cancer because of this. Even then, people continue to consume it, endangering their health. Young people and women, in particular, are also consuming it. These products can be seen being sold around school gates, flouting the rules.

Why does addiction occur? Addiction occurs due to a substance called nicotine in tobacco. It goes to the brain and temporarily creates a feeling of pleasure. When the level of nicotine in the blood decreases, the craving returns, and the person consumes tobacco again, which turns into addiction. India is the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco. Globally, tobacco use causes the death of about 8 million people every year. According to the World Health Organisation, there are 1 million people who do not smoke themselves but are constantly exposed to its smoke.

In India, more than 26 crore people consume tobacco, with 10 lakh deaths annually attributed to tobacco consumption. Flavoured hookahs and e-cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation. E-cigarettes or other vaping devices are also harmful to health. They use nicotine and other flavouring chemicals; inhaling them as vapour can be fatal. Nicotine is given as medicine to help people get rid of cravings.

Dr. Hansraj Suman, Senior Physician, Baran District Hospital Various activities until the 14th A World No Tobacco Day fortnight will be organised in the district from 31 May to 14 June. Various activities related to tobacco prohibition will be organised in the district. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sanjeev Saxena informed that a Tobacco-Free Anganwadi Centre campaign will be run during the World No Tobacco Day fortnight from 31 May to 14 June. Under this, signage related to tobacco prohibition will be displayed at Anganwadi centres. Also, compliance with the rules prohibiting the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of Anganwadi centres will be ensured.