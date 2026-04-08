Big Relief Amid LPG Crisis: Cylinders to be Available for Weddings and Religious Gatherings; Nodal Officers Appointed

Gas cylinders will now be available for weddings and religious events. (Photo source: Patrika News)
Big Relief Amid LPG Crisis: The administration in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh has clarified the rumours being spread about an LPG cylinder shortage in the district. The district administration stated that there is no shortage of cylinders in the district and the supply remains completely normal.
District Magistrate Avinash Singh informed that gas cylinders are being home-delivered to consumers within 48 hours of booking. Approximately 23,000 to 24,000 cylinders are being booked daily, and agencies are ensuring timely supply. He mentioned that in the initial days, there were some booking difficulties due to excessive pressure on a few agencies, but the situation has now completely normalised.
The demand for gas is increasing in the district due to wedding ceremonies and religious rituals. Considering this, the administration has made special arrangements. ADM (FR) Santosh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer. People in need can directly contact him or the District Supply Officer to ensure timely availability of cylinders.
The administration has made it clear that strict action is being taken on any complaint of black marketing or illegal storage. Teams are continuously conducting raids for this purpose, and gas agencies are also being inspected. The DM has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to report any problems to the administration.
As part of a special campaign conducted by the District Supply Department, several gas agencies were inspected. Irregularities were found at Shakuntala Indane Gas Agency, where gas was being provided to consumers at a single location instead of home delivery, and there was a significant backlog of deliveries. A show-cause notice has been issued to the agency operator regarding this.
During an inspection at Raj Gas Agency in Shyamganj, a three-day backlog was also found. Although deliveries were being made according to the prescribed procedure here, delays were occurring due to increasing bookings. Officials have instructed the agency to improve its arrangements and ensure timely delivery.
The district administration has clarified that there is no shortage of gas in the district and all arrangements are functioning smoothly. The public has been appealed to disregard rumours and contact the concerned officials for any issues.
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Bareilly
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