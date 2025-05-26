scriptWoman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest | Latest News | Patrika News
Bareilly

Woman Receives Obscene Messages and Photos on WhatsApp, Threatened with Death After Protest

A woman residing in a village under the Meerganj police station area received obscene photos and abusive messages from an unknown number on WhatsApp late at night. When the woman protested, the accused threatened to kill her over a WhatsApp call.

BareillyMay 26, 2025 / 01:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Bareilly. A woman residing in a village under the Meerganj police station area received obscene photos and offensive messages from an unknown number on WhatsApp late at night. When the woman protested, the accused also threatened to kill her over a WhatsApp call. The matter has reached the police. The victim has given a written complaint along with screenshots. The police have started an investigation.

Accused Threatens to Kill

The woman stated that she was using a SIM card in her mobile phone registered in her husband’s name. As usual, after about 9:30 pm on May 19th, objectionable photos and offensive messages suddenly started arriving on WhatsApp from an unknown number. This continued until about 11:30 pm. The woman initially ignored them, but when the harassment crossed the line, she strongly protested. Upon this, the accused threatened to kill her over a WhatsApp call.

FIR Registered, Police Investigating

The accused was making obscene remarks, causing significant mental distress to the woman. The victim immediately took screenshots as evidence, as the accused deleted all the messages shortly afterwards. The next day, the woman went to the cyber crime police station, informed them about the entire incident, and filed a complaint. Based on the written complaint, the police have launched an investigation. The accused’s number is being traced with the help of the cyber cell. The police say that the accused will be identified and action will be taken soon.

