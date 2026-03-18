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Barmer

Barmer Airport Land Survey Completed; 428 Farmers to Receive Compensation

Barmer Airport: The land acquisition survey for the Barmer Airport project has been completed. The administration is now preparing to determine compensation. 64.43 acres of land will be acquired, and the target is to hand over the land to the company by September 2026.

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Barmer

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Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

Barmer Airport land acquisition survey completed

Barmer Airport: Land Acquisition Survey Completed, Preparation for Compensation Assessment Begins (File Photo)

Barmer Airport land acquisition survey completed: Barmer:

The long-awaited Barmer Airport project is progressing in a phased manner. Following the issuance of the land acquisition notification and the completion of the social impact survey, the administration is now preparing to calculate compensation for affected landowners.

According to officials, the land acquisition will be completed within the stipulated timeline to advance the project. Under the notification issued by the Civil Aviation Department on November 12, 2025, 64.43 acres of land have been identified as necessary for the construction of a new civil enclave and approach road at Uttarlai Airport.

This includes 62.96 acres of private account land located in Chaklani, Beriwala village, and Lalaniyon ki Dhani in the Barmer tehsil. A total of 428 account holders' land is to be acquired in this process.

Survey and khasra-related reports have been prepared at the administrative level, and the files are under process. The next crucial step is the valuation and compensation determination for the land, after which the formal acquisition process is expected to accelerate.

The preliminary estimate suggests that approximately ₹10 crore will be required for land acquisition. The district administration states that the deadline for handing over the land for the project has been set for September 2026, and work is progressing accordingly.

Agreement reached after six years, momentum to build now

The Barmer Airport was announced in 2019 under the central government's Udan scheme. While there were some initial technical hurdles regarding land, the project has gained clear direction following a recent agreement on approximately 65 acres of land. The social impact survey has also indicated that this project will be beneficial for the region.

Regional development to get a new dimension

Barmer is among the country's major oil and gas production areas, with significant industrial activities taking place. The airport's construction will provide improved connectivity for industries, the army, BSF, Air Force, and the general public.

Representatives from the industrial sector have also indicated the possibility of contributing up to approximately 30 percent of the passenger load in airport operations. Therefore, this project could prove to be a catalyst for the economic and social development of not only Barmer but the entire western Rajasthan region.

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Published on:

18 Mar 2026 03:30 pm

News / Rajasthan / Barmer / Barmer Airport Land Survey Completed; 428 Farmers to Receive Compensation

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