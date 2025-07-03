scriptRajasthan: Man Molests Woman on Moving Bus, Harasses Her After She Gets Off | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Barmer

Rajasthan: Man Molests Woman on Moving Bus, Harasses Her After She Gets Off

The Kotwali police station has registered a case against the MR Travels bus conductor,

BarmerJul 03, 2025 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

A girl was molested in Barmer

This woman was molested on this bus.
Photo: Patrika Network

Rajasthan News: A case of molestation and misconduct with a young woman on an MR Travels bus in Barmer on Wednesday has come to light. Given the seriousness of the matter, the Kotwali police station registered a case based on the report and arrested one accused. The bus has also been seized.
According to the Kotwali police station, a young woman resident of the city boarded an MR Travels bus from Jodhpur to Barmer. Midway through the journey, a young man on the bus began to molest and harass her.
Initially, the woman thought it might have been accidental due to the crowded bus, so she ignored it. Meanwhile, the bus reached the Barmer bus stand. She got off the bus and left for home on a motorbike with her brother. However, the young man started following her. After reaching home, she informed her family about the incident.

Initially Ignored, then Showed Courage After Being Followed

Seeing the woman alone on the bus, the accused youth started misbehaving and molesting her. Initially, fearing shame, the woman chose to remain silent, but the accused crossed the line. Even after getting off the bus, he didn’t stop following her. Then the woman thought that if he had followed her today, he might do the same to another girl tomorrow. With this thought, she recounted her ordeal to her family and filed a police report to ensure he was punished.

Satisfactory Response at Night, Denial in the Morning

The Kotwali police station stated that after the incident, the family went to the travels office. At night, the operator gave a satisfactory response and asked them to come in the morning. But when the family arrived in the morning, the bus operator denied everything and behaved badly. Following this, the family informed the Kotwali police. The police arrived at the scene and gathered information about the case.

Case Registered Against Conductor and Others

The Kotwali police station has registered a case against the MR Travels bus conductor, Rekhram son of Khemaram, resident of Chawa, and Prem Kumar son of Bhomaram, resident of Baytu. Accused conductor Rekhram has been arrested on charges of breach of peace. After investigating the case, other accused will be arrested. Separate teams have been formed to search for the absconding accused.

News / Barmer / Rajasthan: Man Molests Woman on Moving Bus, Harasses Her After She Gets Off

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

8 minutes ago

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

15 minutes ago

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

in 9 minutes

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

17 hours ago

Latest Barmer

Four-Vehicle Collision in Barmer Kills Two

News

Four-Vehicle Collision in Barmer Kills Two

1 month ago

Rajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages

News

Rajasthan: Balotra Granted UIT Status, Boosting Development of Town and 121 Villages

2 months ago

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

News

Rajasthan: Barmer Under Lockdown Amidst Red Alert

2 months ago

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

News

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

2 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.