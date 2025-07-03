Rajasthan: Man Molests Woman on Moving Bus, Harasses Her After She Gets Off

According to the Kotwali police station, a young woman resident of the city boarded an MR Travels bus from Jodhpur to Barmer. Midway through the journey, a young man on the bus began to molest and harass her.

Initially, the woman thought it might have been accidental due to the crowded bus, so she ignored it. Meanwhile, the bus reached the Barmer bus stand. She got off the bus and left for home on a motorbike with her brother. However, the young man started following her. After reaching home, she informed her family about the incident.

Initially Ignored, then Showed Courage After Being Followed Seeing the woman alone on the bus, the accused youth started misbehaving and molesting her. Initially, fearing shame, the woman chose to remain silent, but the accused crossed the line. Even after getting off the bus, he didn’t stop following her. Then the woman thought that if he had followed her today, he might do the same to another girl tomorrow. With this thought, she recounted her ordeal to her family and filed a police report to ensure he was punished.

Satisfactory Response at Night, Denial in the Morning The Kotwali police station stated that after the incident, the family went to the travels office. At night, the operator gave a satisfactory response and asked them to come in the morning. But when the family arrived in the morning, the bus operator denied everything and behaved badly. Following this, the family informed the Kotwali police. The police arrived at the scene and gathered information about the case.