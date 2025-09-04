Rajasthan to Develop 1206 Border Villages with ₹120 Crore Plan

Barmer: A sum of ₹120 crore has been sanctioned for the development of border areas in Rajasthan under the Chief Minister's Thar Border Area Development Scheme. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department held in Jaipur.
The scheme includes a total of 1206 villages in the districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner. The scheme will be implemented through district-level committees.
Development work will prioritise education, health, drinking water, road connectivity, energy, agriculture, animal husbandry, sports, women's empowerment, and skill development. Social, economic, and cultural activities will also be encouraged.
The government believes that the development of basic infrastructure in border areas will not only raise the rural standard of living but also strengthen these regions. Currently, the road and drinking water infrastructure in these areas is considered inadequate. The implementation of this scheme is expected to significantly improve these facilities.
- Jaisalmer: ₹4545.29 lakh
- Sri Ganganagar: ₹3851.78 lakh
- Barmer: ₹2601.31 lakh
- Bikaner: ₹1001.62 lakh
This scheme will not only strengthen the rural economy but will also fulfil the basic needs of the people living in the border districts.