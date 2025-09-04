Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Barmer

Rajasthan to Develop 1206 Border Villages with ₹120 Crore Plan

The Rajasthan government has approved ₹120 crore for 1206 villages in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner districts under the Chief Minister's Thar Border Area Development Scheme.

Barmer

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Barmer
Border villages to be developed (Photo - Patrika)

Barmer: A sum of ₹120 crore has been sanctioned for the development of border areas in Rajasthan under the Chief Minister's Thar Border Area Development Scheme. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department held in Jaipur.

The scheme includes a total of 1206 villages in the districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner. The scheme will be implemented through district-level committees.

Development work will prioritise education, health, drinking water, road connectivity, energy, agriculture, animal husbandry, sports, women's empowerment, and skill development. Social, economic, and cultural activities will also be encouraged.

Strengthening Border Areas

The government believes that the development of basic infrastructure in border areas will not only raise the rural standard of living but also strengthen these regions. Currently, the road and drinking water infrastructure in these areas is considered inadequate. The implementation of this scheme is expected to significantly improve these facilities.

Allocation of the Approved Budget

- Jaisalmer: ₹4545.29 lakh
- Sri Ganganagar: ₹3851.78 lakh
- Barmer: ₹2601.31 lakh
- Bikaner: ₹1001.62 lakh

This scheme will not only strengthen the rural economy but will also fulfil the basic needs of the people living in the border districts.

Published on:

04 Sept 2025 02:52 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Barmer / Rajasthan to Develop 1206 Border Villages with ₹120 Crore Plan
