Barmer

Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

BarmerApr 29, 2025 / 12:08 pm

Patrika Desk

कार की प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

A case of abduction and rape has come to light in the Dhanau police station area of Chahhatan, Barmer. Dhanau police have registered a case and apprehended two individuals. An investigation has been launched into the serious nature of the incident.
According to Dhanau police, a young woman filed a complaint stating that she was asleep at home when two men abducted her late at night, forced her into a vehicle, and drove towards Gujarat.
During the journey, they gagged her and raped her in the moving car, threatening to kill her if she told anyone. Given the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused, Adrim son of Alim and Jamsheer son of Mohammad, and an investigation has begun. The police conducted a medical examination of the young woman and have arrested both accused.
A case has been registered regarding the abduction and subsequent rape of the young woman. Police are investigating the matter seriously. A medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and both accused have been arrested.
  • Jeevanlal Khatri, Deputy, Chahhatan Circle, Barmer

Roadblocks Set Up After Abduction

Following the report of the young woman’s abduction, Chahhatan police set up roadblocks across the district. Dhorimanna police pursued the accused and apprehended them near Sanchor, handing them over to Dhanau police. The young woman was rescued and reunited with her family.

