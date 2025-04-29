Two Men Rape Woman in Moving Car After Breaking into Her Home

According to Dhanau police, a young woman filed a complaint stating that she was asleep at home when two men abducted her late at night, forced her into a vehicle, and drove towards Gujarat.

During the journey, they gagged her and raped her in the moving car, threatening to kill her if she told anyone. Given the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused, Adrim son of Alim and Jamsheer son of Mohammad, and an investigation has begun. The police conducted a medical examination of the young woman and have arrested both accused.

