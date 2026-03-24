Land acquisition begins for new railway line in MP, land to be acquired from these villages

Manmad-Indore rail project: Land acquisition proceedings have begun for the Manmad-Indore rail project, with action initiated to acquire land from landowners in 11 villages of the Sendhwa region in Barwani. The local administration will follow due process for landowners to file their claims and objections. Following this procedure, compensation will be processed. Railway Sangharsh Samiti chief Manoj Marathe stated that they had been awaiting this process for several months, and this marks a significant step for the railway project. (MP news)
The railway department released the acquisition list for Sendhwa on March 8. According to the notification, land belonging to 286 landowners across 11 villages in the Sendhwa assembly constituency falls within the acquisition zone. A total of 620.848 hectares of land from 286 landowners in these 11 villages have been identified for acquisition, with 126.123 hectares slated for acquisition. Specifically, 11.0849 hectares will be acquired from 44 farmers in Bhamaniya village (out of their 42.42 hectares), 5.1287 hectares from 22 landowners in Babdad village (out of 14.7590 hectares), 15.3649 hectares from 74 landowners in Anjanagav village (out of 95.0284 hectares), 11.2027 hectares from 55 landowners in Navalpura village (out of 49.998 hectares), 10.5190 hectares from 36 landowners in Banihar village (out of 34.8010 hectares), 10.3908 hectares from 40 farmers in Kalakada village (out of 50.127 hectares), 8.5562 hectares from 32 landowners in Jamli village (out of 58.31 hectares), 14.0735 hectares from 50 landowners in Baki village alias Goi (out of 56.0466 hectares), 6.6155 hectares from 30 landowners in Chhota Julwaniya (out of 40.0290 hectares), 12.4657 hectares from 54 landowners in Solwan village (out of 61.6450 hectares), and 20.7220 hectares from 42 landowners in the final village of Malwan, bordering the MP-Maharashtra border (out of 117 hectares), are likely to be acquired.
As per the notification, land belonging to a total of 74 landowners in the Gram Panchayat Anjanagaon will be acquired, which is the highest number among the 11 villages. Meanwhile, over 20 hectares of land will be acquired in Gram Panchayat Malwan, making it the largest acquisition in terms of area. Out of the total 620.848 hectares belonging to 286 landowners, 126.1239 hectares are to be acquired.
The notification regarding claims and objections states that the administration has directed affected farmers to submit their claims and objections at the Sub-Divisional Office, Sendhwa, within the stipulated time frame. Applications for the hearing of claims and objections will be submitted in writing to the Sub-Divisional Officer and Land Acquisition Officer, Sendhwa. Following this, an opportunity for a hearing will be provided as per regulations. Any order passed by the competent authority under sub-section (2) of Section 20(d) of the Act is final. The demarcation of land and other details pertaining to the land covered under this notification are available for inspection by interested individuals at the aforementioned office of the competent authority. (MP news)
Big NewsView All
Madhya Pradesh
Trending