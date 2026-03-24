Land acquisition begins for new railway line in MP, land to be acquired from these villages

The railway department released the acquisition list for Sendhwa on March 8. According to the notification, land belonging to 286 landowners across 11 villages in the Sendhwa assembly constituency falls within the acquisition zone. A total of 620.848 hectares of land from 286 landowners in these 11 villages have been identified for acquisition, with 126.123 hectares slated for acquisition. Specifically, 11.0849 hectares will be acquired from 44 farmers in Bhamaniya village (out of their 42.42 hectares), 5.1287 hectares from 22 landowners in Babdad village (out of 14.7590 hectares), 15.3649 hectares from 74 landowners in Anjanagav village (out of 95.0284 hectares), 11.2027 hectares from 55 landowners in Navalpura village (out of 49.998 hectares), 10.5190 hectares from 36 landowners in Banihar village (out of 34.8010 hectares), 10.3908 hectares from 40 farmers in Kalakada village (out of 50.127 hectares), 8.5562 hectares from 32 landowners in Jamli village (out of 58.31 hectares), 14.0735 hectares from 50 landowners in Baki village alias Goi (out of 56.0466 hectares), 6.6155 hectares from 30 landowners in Chhota Julwaniya (out of 40.0290 hectares), 12.4657 hectares from 54 landowners in Solwan village (out of 61.6450 hectares), and 20.7220 hectares from 42 landowners in the final village of Malwan, bordering the MP-Maharashtra border (out of 117 hectares), are likely to be acquired.