Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: You may have heard that coriander is used in cooking, but did you know that it’s also beneficial for the face? The nutrients present in it help in treating various skin problems.

JaipurNov 10, 2024 / 11:19 am

Patrika Desk

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Coriander is not just used to add flavor to food or make chutney, but it’s also very beneficial for health. However, did you know that it’s an amazing remedy for the skin? The antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-aging properties present in it help in treating pimples, wrinkles, and other skin problems. Yes, you heard that right, coriander can be used to make a face pack at home to treat various skin problems. These days, girls are very concerned about pimples, so we will tell you the right way to use green coriander to get rid of pimples and skin-related problems.

3 Effective Remedies of Green Coriander for Face

Green coriander is as beneficial for the body as it is for the skin. So, let’s know the right way to use it.

Use of Green Coriander in Pimples

First, make a thick paste by grinding fresh green coriander. Then, add 4-5 drops of lemon juice to it and mix well. Apply this mixture to the areas where you have pimples and leave it on for about an hour. Then, wash it off with lukewarm water. Using this paste regularly for a few days can help in getting rid of pimples.

Effective in Wrinkles

If you’re getting wrinkles on your face at a young age, then make a mixture by adding aloe vera gel to the paste of green coriander. Apply this mixture to the areas where you have wrinkles. You will start seeing the difference in a few days, as coriander contains vitamin C and antioxidants that can slow down the signs of aging and keep your skin fresh.

Use of Green Coriander for Dull Skin

If your skin is dull and tired, then make a mixture by adding 1 teaspoon of green coriander powder, 1 teaspoon of rice flour powder, and 1 teaspoon of milk. Apply this mixture to your face and then wash it off. This helps in providing coolness and relief to the skin.
Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It’s not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting an expert or doctor.

