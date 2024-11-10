Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

3 Effective Remedies of Green Coriander for Face Green coriander is as beneficial for the body as it is for the skin. So, let’s know the right way to use it. Use of Green Coriander in Pimples First, make a thick paste by grinding fresh green coriander. Then, add 4-5 drops of lemon juice to it and mix well. Apply this mixture to the areas where you have pimples and leave it on for about an hour. Then, wash it off with lukewarm water. Using this paste regularly for a few days can help in getting rid of pimples.

Effective in Wrinkles If you’re getting wrinkles on your face at a young age, then make a mixture by adding aloe vera gel to the paste of green coriander. Apply this mixture to the areas where you have wrinkles. You will start seeing the difference in a few days, as coriander contains vitamin C and antioxidants that can slow down the signs of aging and keep your skin fresh.

Use of Green Coriander for Dull Skin If your skin is dull and tired, then make a mixture by adding 1 teaspoon of green coriander powder, 1 teaspoon of rice flour powder, and 1 teaspoon of milk. Apply this mixture to your face and then wash it off. This helps in providing coolness and relief to the skin.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to create awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It’s not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting an expert or doctor.