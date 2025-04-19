Hair Care: Glassy Hair in Summer? Deep Cleanse with Multani Mitti

Benefits of Multani Mitti for HairStops Hair Fall and Promotes Growth
Multani Mitti strengthens hair roots and improves blood circulation in the scalp. This reduces hair fall and promotes new growth. Gets Rid of Dandruff
It’s natural antifungal properties help eliminate dandruff. It also relieves itching, burning, and scalp inflammation.
Multani Mitti absorbs excess sebum (oil) from the scalp, eliminating hair stickiness and keeping hair fresh for longer. Maintains Hair’s Natural Shine
Multani Mitti makes dry and glassy hair soft and shiny. Even better results are obtained if used with milk or Aloe Vera.
Effective Hair Packs of Multani MittiMultani Mitti and Aloe Vera Gel
Multani Mitti is an effective way to cool the scalp in summer, and this pack is very beneficial for preventing hair fall. To apply it, take Aloe Vera gel and mix it with Multani Mitti. Now apply the prepared paste to the scalp and hair length. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30-45 minutes.
This is an excellent home remedy for dandruff and dry hair. The natural probiotics and moisture in yogurt nourish the hair and protect the scalp from infection. To make this pack, mix Multani Mitti with yogurt and prepare a paste. After the paste is ready, apply it thoroughly to the hair and scalp. Wash off with plain water after 30-40 minutes.