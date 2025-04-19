Hair Care: Glassy Hair in Summer? Deep Cleanse with Multani Mitti

Benefits of Multani Mitti for Hair Stops Hair Fall and Promotes Growth

Multani Mitti strengthens hair roots and improves blood circulation in the scalp. This reduces hair fall and promotes new growth. Gets Rid of Dandruff

It’s natural antifungal properties help eliminate dandruff. It also relieves itching, burning, and scalp inflammation.

Cleanses Oily Scalp

Multani Mitti absorbs excess sebum (oil) from the scalp, eliminating hair stickiness and keeping hair fresh for longer. Maintains Hair’s Natural Shine

Multani Mitti makes dry and glassy hair soft and shiny. Even better results are obtained if used with milk or Aloe Vera.

Effective Hair Packs of Multani Mitti Multani Mitti and Aloe Vera Gel

Multani Mitti is an effective way to cool the scalp in summer, and this pack is very beneficial for preventing hair fall. To apply it, take Aloe Vera gel and mix it with Multani Mitti. Now apply the prepared paste to the scalp and hair length. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30-45 minutes.

Multani Mitti and Yogurt Mixture

This is an excellent home remedy for dandruff and dry hair. The natural probiotics and moisture in yogurt nourish the hair and protect the scalp from infection. To make this pack, mix Multani Mitti with yogurt and prepare a paste. After the paste is ready, apply it thoroughly to the hair and scalp. Wash off with plain water after 30-40 minutes.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended only to raise awareness about diseases and health problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field.