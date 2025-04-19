scriptHair Care: Glassy Hair in Summer? Deep Cleanse with Multani Mitti | Latest News | Patrika News
Beauty Tips

Hair Care: Glassy Hair in Summer? Deep Cleanse with Multani Mitti

Multani Mitti For Hair: Multani mitti (Fuller’s Earth) is not just a boon for skin, but also for hair. It’s a natural remedy that can make your hair healthy, strong, and shiny without any side effects. Learn about its benefits and how to use it.

Apr 19, 2025 / 04:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Multani Mitti For Hair In Summer: Using natural ingredients for skincare and haircare during summer is highly effective, and Multani Mitti (Fuller’s Earth) is one of them. While it’s an excellent natural cleanser for the skin, it’s also very good at solving hair-related problems. If used correctly, it can relieve problems like hair fall, dandruff, excess oil, and dryness.

Benefits of Multani Mitti for Hair

Stops Hair Fall and Promotes Growth
Multani Mitti strengthens hair roots and improves blood circulation in the scalp. This reduces hair fall and promotes new growth.

Gets Rid of Dandruff
It’s natural antifungal properties help eliminate dandruff. It also relieves itching, burning, and scalp inflammation.
Cleanses Oily Scalp
Multani Mitti absorbs excess sebum (oil) from the scalp, eliminating hair stickiness and keeping hair fresh for longer.

Maintains Hair’s Natural Shine
Multani Mitti makes dry and glassy hair soft and shiny. Even better results are obtained if used with milk or Aloe Vera.

Effective Hair Packs of Multani Mitti

Multani Mitti and Aloe Vera Gel
Multani Mitti is an effective way to cool the scalp in summer, and this pack is very beneficial for preventing hair fall. To apply it, take Aloe Vera gel and mix it with Multani Mitti. Now apply the prepared paste to the scalp and hair length. Wash off with a mild shampoo after 30-45 minutes.
Multani Mitti and Yogurt Mixture
This is an excellent home remedy for dandruff and dry hair. The natural probiotics and moisture in yogurt nourish the hair and protect the scalp from infection. To make this pack, mix Multani Mitti with yogurt and prepare a paste. After the paste is ready, apply it thoroughly to the hair and scalp. Wash off with plain water after 30-40 minutes.
