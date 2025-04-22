Lauki Juice: A Natural Remedy for Glowing, Youthful Skin

Lauki possesses anti-aging properties that help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin problems. Regular consumption can benefit your skin in many ways. Let’s understand how it helps keep skin youthful. Essential minerals found in gourd juice Vitamin C – Helps brighten the skin and boost collagen production.

Zinc – Helps fight pimples and skin infections. Magnesium – Relaxes the skin and reduces oxidative stress. Potassium – Helps keep the skin hydrated. Iron – Improves blood circulation, providing nourishment to the skin.

Fibre and Water – Helps keep the body clean from within, resulting in healthy-looking skin. Benefits of gourd juice Brings glow to dull skin Lauki juice is rich in minerals and vitamins, which repair tired skin and make it glowing. Use it as a toner, spraying it on your face daily.

Reduce swelling of the eyes For puffiness or bags under the eyes, lauki juice provides relief with its cooling effect. Apply using a cotton ball or slices. Relief from acne Mix with rose water and apply to the face – its antibacterial properties help reduce pimples.