Beauty Tips

Lauki Juice: A Natural Remedy for Glowing, Youthful Skin

Lauki Juice For Skin Glowing: Bottle gourd (Lauki) juice is a natural and effective way to maintain healthy and youthful skin and overall health. Let’s explore its benefits and the correct way to use it.

Apr 22, 2025 / 12:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Lauki Juice For Skin Glowing: Alongside a healthy lifestyle, people today are also focusing on their skin to maintain both health and a radiant complexion. If you want your skin to remain young and glowing for a long time, lauki (bottle gourd) juice can be a natural remedy. Drinking lauki juice cleanses the skin from within and improves blood circulation, the effects of which are visible on the face.
Lauki possesses anti-aging properties that help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and other skin problems. Regular consumption can benefit your skin in many ways. Let’s understand how it helps keep skin youthful.

Essential minerals found in gourd juice

Vitamin C – Helps brighten the skin and boost collagen production.
Zinc – Helps fight pimples and skin infections.

Magnesium – Relaxes the skin and reduces oxidative stress.

Potassium – Helps keep the skin hydrated.

Iron – Improves blood circulation, providing nourishment to the skin.
Fibre and Water – Helps keep the body clean from within, resulting in healthy-looking skin.

Benefits of gourd juice

Brings glow to dull skin

Lauki juice is rich in minerals and vitamins, which repair tired skin and make it glowing. Use it as a toner, spraying it on your face daily.

Reduce swelling of the eyes

For puffiness or bags under the eyes, lauki juice provides relief with its cooling effect. Apply using a cotton ball or slices.

Relief from acne

Mix with rose water and apply to the face – its antibacterial properties help reduce pimples.

Say bye-bye to wrinkles

Vitamin C and zinc keep the skin tight and youthful. Apply daily to the face and neck.

How to use bottle gourd juice

  • First, thoroughly wash the lauki, cut it into small pieces, and extract the fresh juice. You can use a juicer or grinder.
  • After extracting the juice, you can store it in a spray bottle in the refrigerator to maintain freshness.
  • Let the lauki juice remain on the skin for 15-20 minutes. This will cool the skin and cleanse clogged pores.
  • Then wash your face with lukewarm water. You can use it daily to maintain radiance and glow on your skin.
  • Alternatively, you can drink the lauki juice.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health-related issues only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

