Men Skincare Tips: Guys, Follow This Skincare Routine or Else Girls Will Outshine You

Use a Cleanser Twice a Day Don’t double-cleanse; instead, use a gentle cleanser twice a day to remove dirt and pollution from your pores. This cleansing process is a formula that will help detoxify and deeply clean your skin. Be careful not to use fragrant products as they can damage your skin due to chemicals.

Exfoliate Twice a Week Women take exfoliation very seriously because it removes dead skin cells. Use a gentle exfoliator that can be easily used on acne-prone and oily skin, which will make your skin clean and radiant. Exfoliation helps in renewing pores. However, if you have sensitive skin, you can follow this process once a week.

Use Serum Men can skip toning steps, but they should use a serum that contains ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin. Men can use a simple yet effective vitamin C booster serum that improves dark spots, pores, and more.

Use Eye Cream Men often face problems like puffiness and dark circles under their eyes, which they often neglect. This is very common and should not be ignored. Therefore, start using a hydrating under-eye cream that contains anti-aging properties, which will reduce dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness.

Finish with Moisturizer or Sunscreen At night, use a good hydrating moisturizer that will keep your skin tight, balance your skin after shaving and cleaning, and provide nourishment to your skin cells. On the other hand, if you’re going out during the day, always apply a good sunscreen that won’t cause redness, tanning, or pigmentation, and will prevent wrinkles and fine lines in the long run.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to spread awareness about health-related problems. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medicine, treatment, or remedy on their own without consulting a doctor or an expert.