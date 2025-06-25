Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey factory in the Rithala area of Delhi. Four people died in the incident, and several others sustained injuries.

Bharat•Jun 25, 2025 / 10:17 am• Patrika Desk

Representative Image

Delhi Fire: A major tragedy struck Rithala, Delhi, on Wednesday when a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey factory. Black smoke billowed across the area, and even after approximately 15 hours, the fire was not completely under control. This incident resulted in the death of four people, with several others injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. Fire department personnel continue to battle the blaze.

16 Fire Engines Deployed The fire department reported that they received information about the fire at 7:25 AM on Wednesday. Under the leadership of ADO Ajay Sharma, 16 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The factory is located in a residential area, raising concerns about potential violations of regulations. Fire crews are working tirelessly to bring the fire under complete control. #WATCH | Delhi: 3 people died and three were injured after a fire broke out in a polythene factory near the Rithala metro station yesterday at around 7.30 pm, say Delhi police The search operation is still going on.(Morning visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/RmMXSE0nef— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025 JCB Machine Used in Rescue Efforts Significant effort is being made to control the fire. A JCB machine is being used to demolish parts of the factory wall to allow access from another side. After several hours of intense work, fire department personnel managed to enter the building, where they discovered four charred bodies. Fire department personnel are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations.