Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

16 Fire Engines Deployed The fire department reported that they received information about the fire at 7:25 AM on Wednesday. Under the leadership of ADO Ajay Sharma, 16 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The factory is located in a residential area, raising concerns about potential violations of regulations. Fire crews are working tirelessly to bring the fire under complete control.
JCB Machine Used in Rescue Efforts Significant effort is being made to control the fire. A JCB machine is being used to demolish parts of the factory wall to allow access from another side. After several hours of intense work, fire department personnel managed to enter the building, where they discovered four charred bodies. Fire department personnel are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations.