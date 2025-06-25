scriptDelhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bharat

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey factory in the Rithala area of Delhi. Four people died in the incident, and several others sustained injuries.

BharatJun 25, 2025 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

Fire

Representative Image

Delhi Fire: A major tragedy struck Rithala, Delhi, on Wednesday when a massive fire engulfed a multi-storey factory. Black smoke billowed across the area, and even after approximately 15 hours, the fire was not completely under control. This incident resulted in the death of four people, with several others injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway. Fire department personnel continue to battle the blaze.

16 Fire Engines Deployed

The fire department reported that they received information about the fire at 7:25 AM on Wednesday. Under the leadership of ADO Ajay Sharma, 16 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The factory is located in a residential area, raising concerns about potential violations of regulations. Fire crews are working tirelessly to bring the fire under complete control.

JCB Machine Used in Rescue Efforts

Significant effort is being made to control the fire. A JCB machine is being used to demolish parts of the factory wall to allow access from another side. After several hours of intense work, fire department personnel managed to enter the building, where they discovered four charred bodies. Fire department personnel are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations.

News / Bharat / Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

in 3 hours

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

in 3 hours

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 3 hours

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

Bharat

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

in 4 hours

Latest Bharat

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

News

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

in 4 hours

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

News

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

in 4 hours

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

News

Delhi Factory Fire Kills Four Near Rithala Metro Station

in 4 hours

Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

News

Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.