Weather Update: Cold wave on January 27, 28 and 29; bone-chilling cold in these states

People are shivering due to the cold. The temperature has dropped in many states after rain in the last few days, and the cold has intensified. This has led to severe cold in many states. The cold will increase the chill across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for January 27, 28, and 29. Consequently, many states are on high alert for bone-chilling cold.
The impact of winter has increased in Rajasthan and Delhi in the new year. The cold has intensified due to rain in the past few days. The cold will now increase the chill. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many districts of Rajasthan and in Delhi during the morning and night hours on January 27, 28, and 29. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. Dense fog will prevail in many parts of Rajasthan and Delhi during the morning hours.
The cold will also increase the chill in the hilly states and regions of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on January 27, 28, and 29. The double whammy of snowfall and cold wave will bring bone-chilling temperatures.
The cold will increase the chill in many states across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on January 27, 28, and 29, cold wave conditions will prevail in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, leading to bone-chilling cold. During this period, people will also experience dense fog in the mornings. Additionally, the impact of cold will persist in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland, with dense fog expected in the mornings in many districts.
