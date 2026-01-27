Weather Update: Cold wave on January 27, 28 and 29; bone-chilling cold in these states

The impact of winter has increased in Rajasthan and Delhi in the new year. The cold has intensified due to rain in the past few days. The cold will now increase the chill. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many districts of Rajasthan and in Delhi during the morning and night hours on January 27, 28, and 29. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. Dense fog will prevail in many parts of Rajasthan and Delhi during the morning hours.