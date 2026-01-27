27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Weather Update: Cold wave on January 27, 28 and 29; bone-chilling cold in these states

Cold Wave Warning: Winter is all set to intensify its chill across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for several states on January 27, 28, and 29. This will bring bone-chilling cold.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

People are shivering due to the cold. The temperature has dropped in many states after rain in the last few days, and the cold has intensified. This has led to severe cold in many states. The cold will increase the chill across the country. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Warning for January 27, 28, and 29. Consequently, many states are on high alert for bone-chilling cold.

Weather forecast for Rajasthan and Delhi

The impact of winter has increased in Rajasthan and Delhi in the new year. The cold has intensified due to rain in the past few days. The cold will now increase the chill. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave in many districts of Rajasthan and in Delhi during the morning and night hours on January 27, 28, and 29. This will lead to bone-chilling cold. Dense fog will prevail in many parts of Rajasthan and Delhi during the morning hours.

Snowfall alert in these states

The cold will also increase the chill in the hilly states and regions of the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on January 27, 28, and 29. The double whammy of snowfall and cold wave will bring bone-chilling temperatures.

Bone-chilling cold in these states

The cold will increase the chill in many states across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on January 27, 28, and 29, cold wave conditions will prevail in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, leading to bone-chilling cold. During this period, people will also experience dense fog in the mornings. Additionally, the impact of cold will persist in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland, with dense fog expected in the mornings in many districts.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

#WeatherNews

weather alert

Weather Forecast

Weather News

weather report

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 11:29 am

News / National News / Weather Update: Cold wave on January 27, 28 and 29; bone-chilling cold in these states

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.