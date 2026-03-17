Nanda Devi Ship Arrives in India with LPG, Bringing Significant Relief

A global gas and oil crisis is underway due to the Iran-US Israel War. India is also facing an LPG crisis. Due to a shortage of commercial cylinders, the demand for domestic cylinders is increasing, but a shortage of those is also being observed. The government has stated that there is no cause for concern. However, despite this, the impact of the LPG crisis is visible in many cities across the country. On Monday, the Shivalik ship, laden with LPG, reached Gujarat, and today, Tuesday, March 17, another ship is expected to arrive in the country.