17 March 2026,

Tuesday

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Nanda Devi Ship Arrives in India with LPG, Bringing Significant Relief

LPG Crisis: Amidst the LPG crisis, the Nanda Devi ship also reached India today. The arrival of this ship laden with LPG will provide relief to India.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

Vadinar Port

A global gas and oil crisis is underway due to the Iran-US Israel War. India is also facing an LPG crisis. Due to a shortage of commercial cylinders, the demand for domestic cylinders is increasing, but a shortage of those is also being observed. The government has stated that there is no cause for concern. However, despite this, the impact of the LPG crisis is visible in many cities across the country. On Monday, the Shivalik ship, laden with LPG, reached Gujarat, and today, Tuesday, March 17, another ship is expected to arrive in the country.

Nanda Devi Ship Arrives in India Carrying LPG

The Nanda Devi ship, laden with LPG, has arrived in India. The ship docked at Vadinar Port in Gujarat. This ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz to reach the country, with a green signal given by the Iranian government itself.

Relief for India

Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 metric tons of LPG arrived in India via the Nanda Devi ship. On Monday, a similar quantity of LPG had arrived in India via the Shivalik ship. The arrival of two ships laden with LPG on two consecutive days amidst the LPG crisis is a matter of relief for India.

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Published on:

17 Mar 2026 12:38 pm

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