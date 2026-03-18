IMD Issues Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms, and Snowfall Expected in Several States from March 18

The impact of the weather will persist in the northeastern states for the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall from March 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience scattered rain and thunderstorms until March 21. Specifically, on March 18, all these states are predicted to have strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with lightning. Although the intensity of rainfall will decrease compared to March 17, caution is advised during this weather transition.