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IMD Issues Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms, and Snowfall Expected in Several States from March 18

Heavy Rain: The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain, hailstorms, and snowfall in the mountains in many states of the country from March 18. There are chances of strong winds blowing in North, Central, and East India. Read the complete weather forecast for the next 5 days here.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

Heavy Rain alert by IMD in March

The Meteorological Department issues a rain alert (File Photo).

Northwest Indian states will experience active weather from March 18 to 20. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand have a high probability of heavy rainfall and snowfall on March 20, while Himachal Pradesh may witness similar conditions on March 19 and 20.

In the plains, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and lightning on March 19 and 20. Hailstorms are also anticipated in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. In Uttarakhand, gusts of wind could reach up to 70 kilometres per hour on March 19-20, and in Western Uttar Pradesh on March 20.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert in Northeast India

The impact of the weather will persist in the northeastern states for the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall from March 18 to 21. Meanwhile, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience scattered rain and thunderstorms until March 21. Specifically, on March 18, all these states are predicted to have strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour along with lightning. Although the intensity of rainfall will decrease compared to March 17, caution is advised during this weather transition.

Hailstorm Warning in Central and Eastern India

Central and Eastern India will also witness a spell of rain with thunder and strong winds until March 21. Hailstorms are possible in Chhattisgarh on March 18 and 19, and in Vidarbha on March 18. Hailstones may fall in Madhya Pradesh on March 20. West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha have been warned of hailstorms accompanied by strong winds of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour on March 20 and 21.

Impact of Thunderstorms and Rain in South and Western India

States in South Peninsular India, including Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are likely to experience scattered rain with lightning and strong winds until March 21. In Kerala, this effect will continue until March 19. Meanwhile, Western India, encompassing Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa, may see light to moderate rain along with winds blowing at 30-50 kilometers per hour on March 18-19. Due to these nationwide weather activities, there is no possibility of severe heatwaves for the next week, and temperatures are expected to remain below normal.

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Updated on:

18 Mar 2026 08:18 am

Published on:

18 Mar 2026 08:17 am

News / National News / IMD Issues Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms, and Snowfall Expected in Several States from March 18

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