IMD Alert: Weather to Change Again, Heavy Rain and Snowfall Alert Issued; Check Your State's Status

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla stated that a new Western Disturbance will affect North-West India from the night of January 30. Light to moderate rain/snowfall is expected at most places in the state today. The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for a cold day in several districts. An alert for adverse weather has been issued for Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur districts, and the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla.