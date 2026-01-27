27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

IMD Alert: Weather to Change Again, Heavy Rain and Snowfall Alert Issued; Check Your State's Status

Weather Update: The weather has taken a turn once again. Rain is expected in many states of North India from today for the next few days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Delhi, UP, Bihar, and other states. Read the full story...

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

Rain alert (File photo)

IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain and cold. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of thunderstorms and rain will continue in various states of the country for the next few days. Snowfall is also expected in the hilly states, which is likely to increase the cold.

Heavy Rain and Snowfall Spell Begins in Himachal

A spell of heavy snowfall has begun in the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh. Dharamkot in Kangra, Kullu Manali, Spiti, Keylong, Pangi, and Bharmour are experiencing rain and snowfall. Light snowfall was observed in Koksar. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state was -10.2 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla stated that a new Western Disturbance will affect North-West India from the night of January 30. Light to moderate rain/snowfall is expected at most places in the state today. The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for a cold day in several districts. An alert for adverse weather has been issued for Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur districts, and the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla.

Weather in Delhi

According to the Meteorological Centre in Delhi, a new Western Disturbance is moving towards North India. Its impact may also be seen in Delhi today. The IMD has predicted rain in Delhi-NCR today and has also issued a Yellow Alert. The Meteorological Department stated that light rain, thundershowers, and strong winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected today.

Possibility of Moderate to Heavy Rain in UP

Rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow. An alert has been issued for hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds along with rain in Western Uttar Pradesh. Rain is expected in the next two days from Meerut, Shamli, Ghaziabad to Ayodhya, Sultanpur. A drop in temperature is also expected after the rain.

Weather in Rajasthan

Due to the new Western Disturbance, light rain is expected in some parts of Rajasthan. Light rain is expected today in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer. Hailstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph are also possible in some areas.

Snowfall Expected in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, snowfall is expected in the upper regions and rain in the lower regions of Jammu and Kashmir today and tomorrow. People living in snow-covered high-altitude areas have been warned against venturing into avalanche-prone zones.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 08:46 am

News / National News / IMD Alert: Weather to Change Again, Heavy Rain and Snowfall Alert Issued; Check Your State's Status

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.