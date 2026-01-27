IMD Alert: Weather to Change Again, Heavy Rain and Snowfall Alert Issued; Check Your State's Status

Rain alert (File photo)
IMD Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain and cold. According to the Meteorological Department, a spell of thunderstorms and rain will continue in various states of the country for the next few days. Snowfall is also expected in the hilly states, which is likely to increase the cold.
A spell of heavy snowfall has begun in the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh. Dharamkot in Kangra, Kullu Manali, Spiti, Keylong, Pangi, and Bharmour are experiencing rain and snowfall. Light snowfall was observed in Koksar. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state was -10.2 degrees Celsius in Kukumseri.
The Meteorological Centre in Shimla stated that a new Western Disturbance will affect North-West India from the night of January 30. Light to moderate rain/snowfall is expected at most places in the state today. The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for a cold day in several districts. An alert for adverse weather has been issued for Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur districts, and the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, and Shimla.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Delhi, a new Western Disturbance is moving towards North India. Its impact may also be seen in Delhi today. The IMD has predicted rain in Delhi-NCR today and has also issued a Yellow Alert. The Meteorological Department stated that light rain, thundershowers, and strong winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected today.
Rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow. An alert has been issued for hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds along with rain in Western Uttar Pradesh. Rain is expected in the next two days from Meerut, Shamli, Ghaziabad to Ayodhya, Sultanpur. A drop in temperature is also expected after the rain.
Due to the new Western Disturbance, light rain is expected in some parts of Rajasthan. Light rain is expected today in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer. Hailstorms and winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kmph are also possible in some areas.
According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, snowfall is expected in the upper regions and rain in the lower regions of Jammu and Kashmir today and tomorrow. People living in snow-covered high-altitude areas have been warned against venturing into avalanche-prone zones.
