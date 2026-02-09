Bharatpur to Undergo Transformation with Six-Lane Road Project; BDA Issues Work Order

The Bharatpur Development Authority (BDA) is completing the survey and other formalities in coordination with the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation. BDA Commissioner Kanishka Kataria stated that the road widening is being done as per the Chief Minister's directives. A 36-metre-wide road is proposed under the Master Plan. However, due to the CFCF on one side and the RNFCF on the other, a 6-lane road will be constructed according to the available land on site.