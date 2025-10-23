Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Family Pension Rules Changed for Government Employees

The Finance Department has amended the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, implementing the new system from 2025.

2 min read

Bharatpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Pension Scheme government new order Rajasthan University teachers unanimously protest calling it inappropriate and impractical

File Photo: Patrika

The Rajasthan government has made a significant change to the family pension provided after the death of government employees. The Finance Department has amended the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996, implementing the new system from 2025. The objective of the amendment is to prevent the misuse of family pension and ensure benefits reach genuine beneficiaries.

Under the new conditions for pension eligibility, it will now only be provided to unmarried sons and daughters whose monthly income is less than ₹12,500. If their income exceeds this limit or if they get married, they will no longer be eligible for the pension.

The government has provided relief for differently-abled sons or daughters. The marital status of mentally or physically disabled children will not affect their eligibility for family pension. Additionally, if their income is less than ₹8,850 per month (including dearness relief), they will continue to receive the pension.

Certificate to be submitted every six months

According to the new rules, every son or daughter receiving a pension will be required to submit a certificate of their marital status and monthly income every six months. Failure to comply with this procedure will result in the suspension of the pension.

Objective is to benefit genuine recipients

Secretary Finance (Rule Branch) Naveen Jain stated in the amendment that this revision has been made with the aim of preventing the misuse of family pension and ensuring that benefits reach the actual eligible individuals. Special provisions for the differently-abled uphold the spirit of security and support within society.

Misuse of pension will stop

By amending Rules 62 and 67 under the Service Rules, the state government has provided relief by clarifying the cases of dependent sons and daughters and increasing the income limit. This will stop the misuse of family pension and ensure that the genuine beneficiaries within the family receive the benefits.
Kokaram Jain, Retired Assistant Accounts Officer

A look at the pension

  • Family pension will cease if monthly income exceeds ₹12,500.
  • Marital status and income certificate to be submitted every six months.
  • Eligibility for differently-abled son/daughter is not affected by marriage.
  • Differently-abled individuals will receive benefits up to a monthly income of ₹8,850.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 02:11 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Bharatpur / Rajasthan: Family Pension Rules Changed for Government Employees

Bharatpur

Rajasthan

