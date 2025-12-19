19 December 2025,

Friday

Bharatpur

Rajasthan: Father Takes Son for Surgery in Mathura, Doctors Remove Kidney; FIR Filed Against 15

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from the Deeg district of Rajasthan, which has shocked everyone.

2 min read
Bharatpur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 19, 2025

Kidney-Theft-case

Victim child (Photo: Patrika)

Bharatpur: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Deeg district of Rajasthan, which has shaken everyone. A young man took his innocent son to a hospital for treatment, where his kidney was removed. In this case, the victim's father has now lodged a complaint against 15 people, including 7 doctors.

This entire incident is related to Kanta Devi Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, located in Akbarpur, Mathura. Bhim Singh, son of Yadram, a resident of Kathwada in Pahari tehsil of Deeg district, has registered a report at the Chhapa police station through a court complaint. The victim's father has filed a case against 15 people, including Doctors Shyam Bihari Sharma, Samarth, Ashish, Nischetna, Deepak Agarwal, Shalini, and Pushpendra.

Surgery Performed Last Year

Bhim Singh stated that last year in May, his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Mayank had a stomach ache. After this, he was admitted to Kanta Devi Medical College Hospital & Research Centre on May 28. There, doctors advised an operation to remove a lump and performed surgery. After the operation on May 30, he was discharged from the hospital on June 4. After this, they brought the child back to the village.



Shocking Revelation After About 8 Months

In February of this year, the child again experienced stomach pain. For treatment, the child was taken to a private hospital in Alwar. There, the doctors made a revelation that left the family stunned. The doctors informed them that one of the child's kidneys was missing. Hearing this, the family was terrified and admitted the child to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur. Here too, the doctors confirmed the absence of one kidney. The family is in shock and has appealed for justice.

Kidney Stolen in the Name of Removing a Lump

Bhim Singh stated that the doctors at KD Hospital in Mathura stole the kidney in the name of removing a lump. When he spoke to the hospital administration about this, he was threatened and intimidated. A report was not even registered at the police station. He went to the Chief Minister's residence to appeal for help. He also met Akhilesh Yadav and narrated his ordeal. Even after this, no action was taken. Finally, a case has now been registered through a court complaint.

Victim Appeals for Justice

Bhim Singh has a two-and-a-half-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter and earns a living by selling vegetables to support his family. He is devastated after learning that his child’s kidney had been removed. He has appealed to the police and the administration for justice.

