Rajasthan: Father Takes Son for Surgery in Mathura, Doctors Remove Kidney; FIR Filed Against 15

Bhim Singh stated that the doctors at KD Hospital in Mathura stole the kidney in the name of removing a lump. When he spoke to the hospital administration about this, he was threatened and intimidated. A report was not even registered at the police station. He went to the Chief Minister's residence to appeal for help. He also met Akhilesh Yadav and narrated his ordeal. Even after this, no action was taken. Finally, a case has now been registered through a court complaint.