scriptRajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack | BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Political

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

He was referred from RBM Hospital to Jaipur in critical condition.

BharatpurApr 07, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

bharatpur news

bharatpur news

A BJP leader and jeweller in Rajasthan was attacked by his neighbour. In the Purohit Mohalla area under the Kotwali police station jurisdiction, a property dispute led to a neighbouring family throwing stones from their rooftop. This resulted in BJP leader Rishabh Bansal sustaining a severe head injury, a broken neck, and a fractured spine. He was referred from RBM Hospital to Jaipur in critical condition.
It is noteworthy that Rishabh Bansal, the president of the Mukherjee Mandal, is also involved in the jewellery business. Regarding this incident, Municipal Councillor Naresh Kumar stated that Rishabh’s nephew, Gaurav, recently purchased a house in Purohit Mohalla. The neighbour claims a share in the house’s veranda.

Attack During an Attempt to Resolve the Issue

He further explained that Rishabh Bansal went to speak with his neighbour on Sunday regarding the matter. While talking, the neighbour’s family members threw stones at Rishabh’s head from the roof. He fell to the ground bleeding profusely. Bharatpur Kotwali police station officer Vinod Meena stated that upon receiving information about the incident, they immediately arrived and sealed the house where the incident occurred. The accused will be arrested soon.

News / Political / Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

National News

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

in 1 hour

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

UP News

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

in 5 hours

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

Political

Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

in 5 hours

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

Business

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

in 19 minutes

Latest Political

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

National News

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

3 days ago

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

Political

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces 5,000 Water ATMs, Hikes Infrastructure Charges

6 days ago

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

Political

Rajasthan government teachers hit hard as department scraps this post; order issued

1 week ago

BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

Political

BJP's First Female President? Several Women Contenders Emerge

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.