Rajasthan: BJP Leader Critically Injured in Attack

It is noteworthy that Rishabh Bansal, the president of the Mukherjee Mandal, is also involved in the jewellery business. Regarding this incident, Municipal Councillor Naresh Kumar stated that Rishabh’s nephew, Gaurav, recently purchased a house in Purohit Mohalla. The neighbour claims a share in the house’s veranda.

Attack During an Attempt to Resolve the Issue He further explained that Rishabh Bansal went to speak with his neighbour on Sunday regarding the matter. While talking, the neighbour’s family members threw stones at Rishabh’s head from the roof. He fell to the ground bleeding profusely. Bharatpur Kotwali police station officer Vinod Meena stated that upon receiving information about the incident, they immediately arrived and sealed the house where the incident occurred. The accused will be arrested soon.