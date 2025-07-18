Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Making Student Catch Fish During School Hours

Rajasthan: Majid Khan, a teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jaisora, Bayana subdivision of Bharatpur, has been suspended with immediate effect for serious misconduct and violation of service conduct rules.
The matter came to light after a video went viral on social media. In the video, a student of the school is seen admitting that the teacher instructed him to catch fish from a pond during school hours. This incident has not only raised questions about the functioning of the education department but also about the very purpose of education.
This action was taken based on a complaint sent by the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO), Bayana, to the District Education Officer (Headquarters), Secondary, Bharatpur. The accused teacher has been suspended under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be the Chief Block Education Officer's office, Bhusawar.
A three-member committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate this matter. The committee includes two experienced officers, including a headmaster from another school. The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed investigation report by 25 July and, if the allegations are found to be true, to make clear recommendations for punitive action.
Departmental officials stated that such incidents not only damage administrative dignity but also adversely affect the educational environment. The department has clarified that indiscipline and violation of service rules will not be tolerated at any level.