Ancient Treasure Unearthed in Rajasthan Village After Five-Month Excavation

It is claimed that this ancient water system may have been the foundation of a civilisation that flourished along the banks of the Saraswati River. Located fifty kilometres from Mathura, this site is a crucial link in understanding the cultural heritage of the Saraswati basin. Five months of excavation have yielded, besides statues of Hindu deities, ancient ornaments belonging to this civilisation.

At a depth of about 4 metres, a female skeleton and a large number of ancient silver and copper coins have also been found. Following information about the village’s association with the grandson of Lord Krishna, Vajranatha’s Kheda, located on the Govindan road, the ASI commenced excavation on 10 January last year. Research on the discovered remains is underway.

A Hoard of Mahabharata-Era Pottery Discovered Bone tools, semi-precious stone beads and conch bangles, 15 sacrificial pits (yagna kunds), and statues of Shiva and Parvati have been found. These are estimated to be more than 1000 BCE. Seals with Brahmi script, sacrificial pits from the Mahajanapada period filled with sand and soil, and copper coins in small pots have also been unearthed. A treasure trove of pottery from the Mahabharata period has been discovered. Walls have been found beneath the mound.

Jain inscriptions mention Bahj village as Vajnagar. The mounds here are also referred to as Kankali Tila. The name Bahj is believed to be a tadbhava (popularly evolved form) of Vaj Nagari. A significant portion of the village’s ancient mound is being encroached upon by the expanding settlement. It lies on the Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route.