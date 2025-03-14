scriptRajasthan: 210 Villages Set for Transformation with Bharatpur Development Push! | Rajasthan: 210 Villages Set for a Transformation with Bharatpur Development Push! | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: 210 Villages Set for Transformation with Bharatpur Development Push!

Inclusion in the Bharatpur Vikas Pradhikaran (Bharatpur Development Authority) will ensure better housing, community amenities, and infrastructure.

BharatpurMar 14, 2025 / 09:51 am

Patrika Desk

Bharatpur Development Authority

भरतपुर विकास प्राधिकरण

Urban Development Minister Jhaber Singh Kharra stated that the Bharatpur Development Authority will accelerate the planned, organised, and systematic development of the city. Comprehensive development will be ensured in every sector. He mentioned that Bharatpur is a large city in terms of population. In recent years, the city and its surrounding areas have been rapidly urbanising. Therefore, the authority has now been established. This will ensure better housing, community facilities, and infrastructure in the region. The general public will receive high-quality public services.
Mr Kharra was responding to a discussion on the Bharatpur Development Authority Bill 2025 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the rapid development in the urban areas of the state has led to a surge in real estate investment. Considering this, the need for rapid development in larger cities has been felt.
Minister Kharra stated that previously, the area of the Nagar Vikas Nyas (Urban Development Trust) extended to 53 revenue villages (18,960.95 hectares of land). Now, the authority includes Bharatpur city, Bharatpur tehsil, and 210 villages in Kuher and Rarh. Their total area is 53,205.58 hectares. Notably, the authority will have 16 members, including a chairperson.
Kharra mentioned that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced the formation of the Bharatpur Development Authority in the 2024-25 budget. Following this announcement, an ordinance was brought in, and a notification was issued to establish the authority. Earlier, Kharra introduced the bill in the House. The House rejected a proposal to circulate the bill for public opinion and passed the bill by voice vote.

