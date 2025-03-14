Rajasthan: 210 Villages Set for Transformation with Bharatpur Development Push!

Mr Kharra was responding to a discussion on the Bharatpur Development Authority Bill 2025 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the rapid development in the urban areas of the state has led to a surge in real estate investment. Considering this, the need for rapid development in larger cities has been felt.

Minister Kharra stated that previously, the area of the Nagar Vikas Nyas (Urban Development Trust) extended to 53 revenue villages (18,960.95 hectares of land). Now, the authority includes Bharatpur city, Bharatpur tehsil, and 210 villages in Kuher and Rarh. Their total area is 53,205.58 hectares. Notably, the authority will have 16 members, including a chairperson.

Kharra mentioned that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had announced the formation of the Bharatpur Development Authority in the 2024-25 budget. Following this announcement, an ordinance was brought in, and a notification was issued to establish the authority. Earlier, Kharra introduced the bill in the House. The House rejected a proposal to circulate the bill for public opinion and passed the bill by voice vote.